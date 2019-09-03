‘You cowards’: Gun nuts flip their lids after Walmart bans open carry in its stores

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it was banning customers from open carrying weapons in its stores — and many gun-loving conservatives are not happy.

Shortly after the Walmart announcement, which also included news that the company would limit sales of certain types of ammunition, several Second Amendment supporters took to Twitter to display their outrage at the retail giant.

One common theme from the gun fans was that Walmart was leaving its own customers vulnerable to mass shootings, despite the fact that the store is only banning open carry and despite the fact that the new rules are explicitly designed to reduce gun violence in Walmart stores.

Regardless, many American gun enthusiasts were not happy with the news — check out some responses below.

Looks like I will be making one last trip today to get some ammo. This is unbelievable — Katie Thulin (@katiet121) September 3, 2019

Walmart wants its law-abiding customers and employees to be defenseless against would-be killers? Good to know. https://t.co/31fJvXmiUb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 3, 2019

Pretty cool of Walmart to make sure the next mass shooter has to buy his ammo elsewhere before he guns down twenty of their customers who are no longer allowed to defend themselves. https://t.co/BNUZIVEufF — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2019

So @Walmart @WalmartInc decides to stop selling handgun ammunition nationwide. Thanks for caving to the left and keeping law bidding citizens defenseless. Ridiculous! — Coop (@GCoop85) September 3, 2019

Hey @WalmartInc, heard you guys, in your infinite wisdom decided to side with the left on the current gun garbage. Great job alienating your base. #boycottwalmart pic.twitter.com/amI1CjEYL1 — Mattso (@Mattso26401109) September 3, 2019

No ammo = no customer from me. — MSGT Shepherd🥃 (@MSGTShepherd) September 3, 2019

Dear Walmart,

Not that it matters to you, but the majority of ppl who own guns and buy ammo are LAW ABIDING and can find better places to shop for good prices. #2AShallNotBeInfringed #BoycottWalmartNow — Trudy Bentley Rech (@Tbrech1) September 3, 2019

Yup, this seals the deal. I’m not shopping at Walmart anymore, I only went to Walmart for your subs and ammo, not no mo. — CafeNightster (@ZKyleH92) September 3, 2019

Let your employees carry at work — Michael Sobiesiak (@CCWmichael) September 3, 2019

Seems like a good reason to just use #Amazon because while they may not be pro 2a per say. They at least didn’t stab their customers in the back. Seems like #Walmart wants to join #Dicks. — Lee Simmons (@Lee_Simmons57) September 3, 2019