‘You cowards’: Gun nuts flip their lids after Walmart bans open carry in its stores

Published

4 mins ago

on

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it was banning customers from open carrying weapons in its stores — and many gun-loving conservatives are not happy.

Shortly after the Walmart announcement, which also included news that the company would limit sales of certain types of ammunition, several Second Amendment supporters took to Twitter to display their outrage at the retail giant.

One common theme from the gun fans was that Walmart was leaving its own customers vulnerable to mass shootings, despite the fact that the store is only banning open carry and despite the fact that the new rules are explicitly designed to reduce gun violence in Walmart stores.

Regardless, many American gun enthusiasts were not happy with the news — check out some responses below.

