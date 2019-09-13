‘You have got to be kidding me’: Rachel Maddow shocked Dems may not let Stormy Daniels testify

House Democrats may not call Stormy Daniels to publicly testify about receiving hush-money payments designed to cover up an alleged affair with Donald Trump that occurred during his marriage to Melania Trump.

Early this month, it was reported that the hush-money payments would be a major focus of congressional investigations this fall.

But Democrats may not even call Daniels to testify.

“House Democrats are expanding their impeachment investigation to include a stepped-up probe into whether President Trump broke the law through alleged involvement in a payment scheme to silence two women from revealing their affairs with him before the 2016 election. But congressional investigators are leaning toward not calling for testimony the would-be star witness in that probe: Stormy Daniels,” The Daily Beast reported Friday.

“However, it is highly unlikely that Daniels would be asked to testify, according to someone with knowledge of the investigation. And Democrats on the committee don’t seem too bothered by that prospect,” The Beast reported.

The adult film star has said she has “no fear of being under oath” before Congress.

I have no fear of being under oath because I have have been and will be honest. Bring it! https://t.co/69EJyd9PUh — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) September 3, 2019

“An appearance by Daniels before that panel would undoubtedly supercharge public interest in Democrats’ oversight efforts, which are flagging after Robert Mueller’s investigation came to a conclusion and amid mixed messaging from the party on whether to start impeachment proceedings. But testimony from this particular witness—who is unique in combining a Mueller-level public profile with some inherently salacious subject matter—would also create a spectacle that Democrats fear could easily become an out-of-control circus,” The Beast explained.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow was shocked by the story.

“You have *got* to be kidding me,” Maddow posted on Twitter.