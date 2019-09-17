‘You’re a witness — act like it’: Congresswoman owns Lewandowski when he tries to filibuster

Corey Lewandowski had a difficult time debating Democrats who treated him like a hostile witness in a Congressional hearing Tuesday. When he tried to go off on a tangent and complaint, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) wasn’t having it.

“We’re seeing a pattern of the president doing anything and everything to hide his misconduct from Congress and from the American people,” she said. “The president tried to get you to deliver a secret message to the attorney general, all in an attempt to prevent the special counsel from exposing the president’s own misconduct. As soon as the special counsel published his report and the president’s misconduct was exposed, the president tried to cover that up, too. Isn’t it true that the president has repeatedly tried to discredit you and other witnesses’ testimony to the special counsel in the published report?”

Lewandowski tried to deny it.

Jayapal then asked if Lewandowski follows Trump on Twitter. He wasn’t certain but said if he didn’t, he would rectify the situation.

She then cited tweets the president had sent that called the Mueller report fabricated and untrue.

“That’s the president saying that all the statements given by witnesses in the investigation, all those statements are untrue. Mr. Lewandowski, you were a witness in the investigation. You sat for interviews as part of the federal investigation, is that correct?” she asked.

Lewandowski said simply that he sat for Mueller.

“The special counsel’s report includes statements you made to the special counsel during the investigation did you lie at any point during those interviews?” she asked.

He said not to his recollection. Yet, Trump said he did.

“I won’t comment on private conversations, but I don’t appreciate the insinuation that I lied about anything,” Lewandowski said. “I’ve answered it multiple times. I’ve answered your question multiple times about my truthfulness to the committee and special counsel’s office.”

As he continued talking, Jayapal cut in asking if he has something to hide because the White House was refusing to allow him to answer questions. She played a clip of Lewandowski appearing on CNN for an interview with Chris Cuomo. He said during the interview he had nothing to hide and would reveal all. Yet, when speaking today, he did exactly the opposite, but when called out on it he feigned being insulted.

“You are not yet in the Senate. You are a witness to the judicial Committee. Please act like it,” she told him. “This is my time. I control it.”

Watch the full clip: