14 people dead after Turkey fires on civilian convoy carrying journalists and aid workers
A convoy carrying foreign journalists, civilians and State defense forces (SDF) traveling to traveling to Ras al-Ayn, NBC News reported Sunday.
So far, 14 are dead and 10 have been injured. The convoy was being guarded by armed men and was hit as it arrived in the city, a border town that Turkey has seized as they have been firing on the Kurds.
“We have heard from some of the journalists that were part of this convoy, a convoy that was a mix of journalists and civilians. A France2 reporter was inside the convoy. She tweets ‘We were in the convoy targeted by Turkish forces and allies. Our team is fine, but some colleagues are dead.’ No details on the colleagues,” said NBC News reporter Erin McLaughlin. “We’re also waiting to hear from Turkish military officials about what unfolded there today.”

Trump wishes ‘Happy Birthday to the US Navy’ — with a picture of a Russian battlecruiser
Adding to President Donald Trump's Russia obsession was an awkward misfire in a simple happy birthday message.
Sunday morning, before Trump set out on another day of golf, he tweeted a celebratory message to the U.S. Navy, which was officially established in 1775. Instead of showing photos of historic Navy ships or courageous sailors or decorated admiral, Trump posted a battleship, that isn't even an American ship.
According to Politico defense editor Dave Brown, the photo used in the graphic was Russian battlecruiser, the Pyotr Velikiy.
Democrats have alleged that Trump has an unnaturally close relationship to Russia, giving President Vladimir Putin whatever foreign policy demands he has.
Former George W. Bush aide reveals why Republican talking points on Syria are complete crap
During the weekend news shows, President Donald Trump's aides and allies took to televisions to justify the United States allowing Turkey to kill U.S. Kurdish allies.
"New Trumpist talking point," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum began. "The only way to stop Turkey['s] massacre of Kurds is to go to war against Turkey."
That's an inaccurate framing, Frum explained.
"Turkey never believed that: that's why they asked Trump's permission to invade," he said. "All he had to do was say No. He said, Yes. Why? All the plausible answers are corrupt."

John Dean laments Trump probably should be registered as a foreign agent
While many of President Donald Trump's campaign staffers, advisers or friends have been outed for doing foreign work while being an unregistered foreign agent, one former White House counsel thinks Trump should also probably register.
"In addition to other impeachable offenses, Trump should be charged with failing to register as a foreign agent under FARA," said Twitter user Connie Gruen.
Dean noticed the tweet and retweeted with his own note that it's "sadly" probably true.
"Sadly, this is probably true," agreed Dean. "Mueller did not investigate if Trump is, in fact, a Russian agent. Barr does not believe a POTUS can be investigated for anything, so the FBI is not. Because he acts like a RU agent Congress should be investigating his consistently pro-RU behavior!"