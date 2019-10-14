14 people dead after Turkey fires on civilian convoy carrying journalists and aid workers

A convoy carrying foreign journalists, civilians and State defense forces (SDF) traveling to traveling to Ras al-Ayn, NBC News reported Sunday.

So far, 14 are dead and 10 have been injured. The convoy was being guarded by armed men and was hit as it arrived in the city, a border town that Turkey has seized as they have been firing on the Kurds.

“We have heard from some of the journalists that were part of this convoy, a convoy that was a mix of journalists and civilians. A France2 reporter was inside the convoy. She tweets ‘We were in the convoy targeted by Turkish forces and allies. Our team is fine, but some colleagues are dead.’ No details on the colleagues,” said NBC News reporter Erin McLaughlin. “We’re also waiting to hear from Turkish military officials about what unfolded there today.”

Watch her report below: