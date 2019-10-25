25 horrifying photos of the California fires that Trump hasn’t said a word about

For days Californians up and down the coast have been facing horrific fires and extremely windy conditions that are making things even worse.

While President Donald Trump had time to golf over the weekend, he never commented on the state’s people fleeing for their lives. Trump did, however, take a moment out of his busy golf schedule to attack the city of San Francisco for being in “horrible shape.” Just a few miles northeast, Sonoma County was burning and a key area for the United States wine industry was going up in smoke.

Fire danger continues to be extremely high across California. The Kincade Fire is threatening thousands of structures in Sonoma County, California. Watch as the winds fan the flames on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/i8O9INKxLL — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 28, 2019

People, this is what it looks like in high wind tonight. This is Fieldstone Winery Fire of the #KincadeFire in Alexander Valley Hwy 128 Sonoma co CA. pic.twitter.com/EU6L9t1CAI — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) October 27, 2019

Soda Rock winery Alexander Valley Hwy 128 Sonoma Co CA #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/pihhqLDF6D — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) October 27, 2019

And Vallejo is on the north side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Explosive fire development in Vallejo, California in the San Francisco area. h/t KGO-TV. #californiawildfires pic.twitter.com/64hI8VzxAy — Jamey Singleton (@jameysingleton) October 27, 2019

A Los Angeles Times piece interviewed drivers who had to speed blindly into smoke as it covered the Carquinez Bridge.

Drivers describe harrowing moments crossing Carquinez Bridge amid fire https://t.co/qpBq6OFHQ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 28, 2019

In Contra Costa County 3,000 people were ordered to evacuate when the 150-acre Sky fire was only half-contained just south of the bridge.

“Just south of some of the flames is the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery in the Rodeo area,” The Times reported. “The Maritime Academy serves about 1,000 students and offers undergraduate degrees in engineering, transportation, international relations, business and global logistics. The campus was safely evacuated, administrators said in a tweet.”

A major US oil company and a military school are looking at a blazing fire inch closer, but Trump must get in his 18-holes.

From earlier today, we knew we’d have to evacuate even before the order. #skyfire pic.twitter.com/jSxtLQeA8v — rodrigotorres (@rodrigotorres) October 27, 2019

It’s like a dangerous game of whack-a-mole. Fire crews are trying to put out hot spots. Wind continues to blow over these embers. Fire officials now say #SkyFire is 20% contained. 140 acres scorched. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/uHAXPo3OUp — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) October 27, 2019

Looks as if the fire is becoming even more established on the other side of the Carquinez Bridge near Crockett, CA. #CummingsFire #SkyFire #GlenCoveFire #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/ARrh2txy1M — Michael Gibson (@Geekflanka) October 27, 2019

Yeah, I'm wondering why no one else before this has mentioned that Vallejo and Crockett are surrounded by oil refineries? #glencovefire #skyfire @KlimaZen https://t.co/EeYc5Nv6Hw — Jean Vengua (@okir2k) October 27, 2019

This comes just days after a major fire made its way through southern California.

“The Tick fire erupted near the 14 Freeway around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and was moving quickly toward Agua Dulce, with 29-mph gusts that were expected to as much as double in strength overnight,” wrote The Times.

“Firefighters were working to gain the upper hand on a windblown brush fire that erupted early Thursday near the San Bernardino National Forest that quickly charred 75 acres, forced road closures and sent residents fleeing from neighborhoods,” another Times piece described. “By late morning, roughly 400 firefighters battling the blaze had largely quelled the intense flames. As of 2:30 p.m., containment of the fire was at 30 percent, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.”

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Old Water Fire Burning in San Bernardino https://t.co/fN1bT7q5PH pic.twitter.com/dR5kdvvmYg — #BigBrotherNaija #BBNaija Official (@naij_news) October 24, 2019

Fast-moving Old Water fire in San Bernardino threatens homes, forces evacuations https://t.co/KDrFQ488RI pic.twitter.com/XgHXDEjliN — Felix egbo (@xdom718) October 24, 2019

Please stay safe and take necessary precautions during the outbreak of the Old Water Fire in Northern San Bernardino. Our firefighters are working hard to help put out this wildfire.

#OldWaterFire pic.twitter.com/BYyent78fj — Mayor John Valdivia (@MayorJValdivia) October 24, 2019

Meanwhile, PG&E has become the target of rage from poorly managed blackouts and their years of reckless greed superseding consumers and safety.

Here are a few other captures:

These #californiawildfires feel like they being done by purpose pic.twitter.com/HYqUuOnmhA — thatflipdude (@Thatflipman) October 28, 2019

But you said climate change is not a thing? #californiawildfires pic.twitter.com/XaSKvKWYxe — Peter J Kalmar (@busa_pilot) October 26, 2019

#kincadefire #californiawildfires #highwinds high winds (according to 3 weather models) will hit the kincade Fire ground between 2300 and 00:00:00 tonight. Redding already getting gust. Contingency lines being prepped all night. pic.twitter.com/FuQjTD4gUz — Murphey (@firelinetorch) October 26, 2019

Big props 🙌 to all California First Responders ⛑ who selflessly put themselves in harms way for our families. #californiawildfires pic.twitter.com/CMjHoqn2LR — Adrian Van Hooser (@AdrianVanHooser) October 26, 2019

Los Angeles County

I just found a free App “Evac-U-Pet” it’s like an Uber for Animal Rescue. They saved many animals yesterday during the fires. Accepting volunteers too. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/hwOiiN3VTE — Caz2LA (@Caz2La) October 26, 2019

Praying 🙏🏽 for the people who are affected by the California Wild Fires 🔥. #californiawildfires pic.twitter.com/ofAMD5K2Nx — Shalicha Meredith (@Shalicha2) October 27, 2019

Very scary day in #California as wildfires continue to rapidly spread and new fires are starting. Largest mandatory evacuations in over 25 years currently underway. Last image highlights current fires viewed from GOES17 satellites. #CAwx #CALFIRE #californiawildfires #firewx pic.twitter.com/bDd0kSzPXl — Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather (@B_Carp01) October 27, 2019