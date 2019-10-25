Quantcast
25 horrifying photos of the California fires that Trump hasn’t said a word about

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

For days Californians up and down the coast have been facing horrific fires and extremely windy conditions that are making things even worse.

While President Donald Trump had time to golf over the weekend, he never commented on the state’s people fleeing for their lives. Trump did, however, take a moment out of his busy golf schedule to attack the city of San Francisco for being in “horrible shape.” Just a few miles northeast, Sonoma County was burning and a key area for the United States wine industry was going up in smoke.

And Vallejo is on the north side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

A Los Angeles Times piece interviewed drivers who had to speed blindly into smoke as it covered the Carquinez Bridge.

In Contra Costa County 3,000 people were ordered to evacuate when the 150-acre Sky fire was only half-contained just south of the bridge.

“Just south of some of the flames is the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery in the Rodeo area,” The Times reported. “The Maritime Academy serves about 1,000 students and offers undergraduate degrees in engineering, transportation, international relations, business and global logistics. The campus was safely evacuated, administrators said in a tweet.”

A major US oil company and a military school are looking at a blazing fire inch closer, but Trump must get in his 18-holes.

This comes just days after a major fire made its way through southern California.

“The Tick fire erupted near the 14 Freeway around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and was moving quickly toward Agua Dulce, with 29-mph gusts that were expected to as much as double in strength overnight,” wrote The Times.

“Firefighters were working to gain the upper hand on a windblown brush fire that erupted early Thursday near the San Bernardino National Forest that quickly charred 75 acres, forced road closures and sent residents fleeing from neighborhoods,” another Times piece described. “By late morning, roughly 400 firefighters battling the blaze had largely quelled the intense flames. As of 2:30 p.m., containment of the fire was at 30 percent, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.”

Meanwhile, PG&E has become the target of rage from poorly managed blackouts and their years of reckless greed superseding consumers and safety.

Here are a few other captures:

