As Trump tweets he is ‘bringing soldiers home,’ Pentagon chief says US forces leaving Syria are shifting to Iraq

“Reuters video images showed armored vehicles carrying U.S. troops through the Sahela border crossing into Iraq’s northern province of Dohuk,” the outlet reported.

Trump, either unaware of or deliberately lying about the destination of U.S. forces, tweeted an update Sunday that he attributed to his defense secretary, who he misnamed “Esperanto.”

“The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly,” Trump said in a tweet that has since been deleted and replaced by a similar message. “New areas being resettled with the Kurds. USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the oil. Bringing soldiers home!”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in response to the president’s tweet, “We simply cannot believe anything the Trump administration says—and neither can our allies.”

News that the Trump administration is shifting American forces from Syria to Iraq rather than returning them to the U.S. comes just two weeks after the Pentagon ordered 1,800 troops to Saudi Arabia, a move critics said put the lie to the president’s claim that he is attempting to end perpetual wars.

“Remember when Donald Trump tweeted that he was ‘trying to end the endless wars?’ That was yesterday,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said at the time. “Today he’s sending thousands of troops, warplanes, and missiles to his dictator friends in Saudi Arabia to escalate military tensions with Iran.”