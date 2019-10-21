As Trump tweets he is ‘bringing soldiers home,’ Pentagon chief says US forces leaving Syria are shifting to Iraq
“Reuters video images showed armored vehicles carrying U.S. troops through the Sahela border crossing into Iraq’s northern province of Dohuk,” the outlet reported.
Trump, either unaware of or deliberately lying about the destination of U.S. forces, tweeted an update Sunday that he attributed to his defense secretary, who he misnamed “Esperanto.”
“The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly,” Trump said in a tweet that has since been deleted and replaced by a similar message. “New areas being resettled with the Kurds. USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the oil. Bringing soldiers home!”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in response to the president’s tweet, “We simply cannot believe anything the Trump administration says—and neither can our allies.”
News that the Trump administration is shifting American forces from Syria to Iraq rather than returning them to the U.S. comes just two weeks after the Pentagon ordered 1,800 troops to Saudi Arabia, a move critics said put the lie to the president’s claim that he is attempting to end perpetual wars.
“Remember when Donald Trump tweeted that he was ‘trying to end the endless wars?’ That was yesterday,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said at the time. “Today he’s sending thousands of troops, warplanes, and missiles to his dictator friends in Saudi Arabia to escalate military tensions with Iran.”
2020 Election
As Zuckerberg defends false Trump ads as free expression, critics say Facebook’s assault on ‘foundations of Democracy’ must be stopped
"To save democracy and the free press, we must eliminate Google and Facebook's control over the information commons."
Amid the ongoing debate over Facebook's policy of exempting political advertising from its "misinformation" standards, a "defiant" speech on free expression delivered Thursday by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has elevated broader concerns about how powerful tech giants are "poisoning the well of our democracy."
Pound dips as Brexit saga drags but hopes for deal lend support
Sterling fell on Monday after MPs voted to delay passing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, though losses were limited by hopes the country can eventually avoid crashing out of the EU without a divorce agreement in place.
The House of Commons sat on a Saturday for the first time in almost four decades to consider Johnson's deal in a vote that was seen as a potential turning point in the long-running Brexit saga.
But instead of delivering a verdict on the deal itself, lawmakers voted to force Johnson to ask the European Union for another Brexit delay, hoping to avoid crashing out of the bloc on October 31 with no agreement in place.
2020 Election
Here’s how the top Democratic presidential candidates are faring in the race for Texas donors
Unsurprisingly, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke are getting more money here than from any other state. But other candidates are playing in Texas, too.
Texas has long been a red state. But with the vast amount of money here — and with many predicting a new level of competitiveness — it’s still an important place for the Democratic presidential candidates.
That’s especially true for the two Texas natives vying for the presidency, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke.