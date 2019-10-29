Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A crime called libel’: Torture advocate John Yoo gets shredded after baselessly accusing Vindman of espionage on Fox News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Berkeley law professor John Yoo on Fox News Monday night suggested Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the White House, is engaging in espionage. Laura Ingraham also tried to paint the current  White House national security official, a decorated Iraq war veteran, as a double agent.

Vindman, who was on Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine and reported his concerns, is testifying Tuesday before House investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here we have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine, while working inside the White House, apparently against the president’s interest, and usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?” Ingraham posited.

Yoo, infamously wrote the discredited “Torture Memos” that enabled President George W. Bush to allow waterboarding, which is a war crime.

Yoo Tuesday night called Vindman’s situation “astounding,” and the added, casually, “You know, some people might call that espionage.”

Here’s the clip of Ingraham and Yoo:

ADVERTISEMENT

Many, including experts, are expressing outrage on social media:

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor of political science and former Ambassador to Russia:

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor and former federal prosecutor:

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor and former U.S. Acting Solicitor General:

Former Fed. Admin. Law Judge and GTMO Chief Prosecutor:

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative columnist:

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reporter:

Professor, NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Syria is still a bewildering mess — with or without the US

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Time was, conflict in the Middle East was complicated. Trump changed all that.

Given the betrayal of the Kurds as a result of the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops, ISIS prisoners on the loose and an alleged ceasefire with Turkish-funded fighter-bombers and jihadis that’s been shaky at best, one thing’s been clear: The mess in northeastern Syria is all Trump’s fault.

In 2019, maybe. Few, even in his own party, dispute Trump’s incompetence in Syria or in other global hot spots. Whatever the outcome of Trump’s volatile presidency, it’s unlikely he’ll spend his golden years lecturing on foreign policy to rapt audiences at Oxford, Cambridge or Harvard. It’s doubtful the much-ballyhooed (by him) killing of Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi on Oct. 27 in northwestern Syria will help Trump’s standing as a less-than-deft statesman.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Longtime Republican economist abandons the GOP because it has ‘become the party of Trump’

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

A long list of Never Trump conservatives, from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to veteran columnist George Will to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, have expressed their disdain for Donald Trump’s presidency by leaving the Republican Party — and on Monday, Bush-era economist Greg Mankiw announced that he has left as well.

Mankiw, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, announced in an October 28 blog post that he had “switched my voter registration from Republican to unenrolled, a.k.a. independent.” While some former Republicans have joined the Libertarian Party — former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, for example — or the Constitution Party, Mankiw now lacks a party affiliation. And Mankiw, in his post, offers two main reasons why he has departed the GOP.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr faces increasing pressure to recuse himself from Ukraine investigation: ‘He’s the lawyer for the president’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Democrats are redoubling the public pressure on Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from all matters relating to the Ukraine scandal.

"He's the attorney general, supposedly of our country, but it becomes clearer every day he's the lawyer for the President," said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday morning. She has previously called on Barr to resign altogether.

Meanwhile, the ten Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have sent Barr a letter demanding he hand off oversight of the Ukraine investigation, saying that, "Impartial enforcement of the law is essential to give the American public confidence in the Justice Department's work. Your personal connection to these matters creates the appearance of a conflict of interest and gives rise to questions about whether the Department is being used to advance the President's personal interests."

Continue Reading
 
 