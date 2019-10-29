‘A crime called libel’: Torture advocate John Yoo gets shredded after baselessly accusing Vindman of espionage on Fox News

Berkeley law professor John Yoo on Fox News Monday night suggested Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the White House, is engaging in espionage. Laura Ingraham also tried to paint the current White House national security official, a decorated Iraq war veteran, as a double agent.

Vindman, who was on Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine and reported his concerns, is testifying Tuesday before House investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here we have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine, while working inside the White House, apparently against the president’s interest, and usually, they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?” Ingraham posited.

Yoo, infamously wrote the discredited “Torture Memos” that enabled President George W. Bush to allow waterboarding, which is a war crime.

Yoo Tuesday night called Vindman’s situation “astounding,” and the added, casually, “You know, some people might call that espionage.”

Here’s the clip of Ingraham and Yoo:

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh my God, look at the spin they are using right now, actually saying that Vindman is a Ukrainian double agent….this is so freaking bananas pic.twitter.com/Oxpju5W23N — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 29, 2019

Many, including experts, are expressing outrage on social media:

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor of political science and former Ambassador to Russia:

This is just shameful. I really cannot believe that Mr. Yoo, a law professor @UCBerkeley , would insinuate that Colonel Vindman, was practicing "espionage" without a shred of evidence. In some countries, that would be a crime called libel. https://t.co/tp8nlWB4J2 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor and former federal prosecutor:

God forbid we should have national security professionals who can communicate with foreign officials in their native language & are country specialists. Vindman has a valid security clearance, which is more than can be said for the president & 2 of his senior advisors. https://t.co/7RXY8wKEMf — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor and former U.S. Acting Solicitor General:

They are so desperate, they will say anything, anything, including flailing about to try and tear down this American hero, just because of where his parents are from. But they can't stop the truth with smears. https://t.co/dWx93hH72d — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 29, 2019

Former Fed. Admin. Law Judge and GTMO Chief Prosecutor:

ADVERTISEMENT

John Yoo, @IngrahamAngle and @AlanDersh have a combined total of ZERO military service. As close any of them ever came to war was Yoo creating a legal fiction for Bush/Cheney to commit war crimes. @FoxNews should be ashamed for this bullshit, but shame requires a conscience. https://t.co/lzbJPmQeU0 — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) October 29, 2019

Conservative columnist:

This is astonishing. The sheer number of American vets the Trumpists will insult, slander, and mock for the sake of their corrupt, draft-dodging dear leader is just astonishing. https://t.co/xxqypt3y2D — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reporter:

John Yoo just casually accuses an Iraq War veteran/Purple Heart recipient of espionage. https://t.co/TaFOOGhiqO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 29, 2019

Professor, NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:

ADVERTISEMENT

When people lack a defense, they become defensive. #LauraIngraham should lose her show for supporting Trumpism over truth. https://t.co/DrNuhjOHRS — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 29, 2019

Former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore:

John Yoo, who narrowly escaped referral to bar authorities for his torture memo, had the audacity to call a purple heart winner a spy on television tonight. #NewLows https://t.co/cu7c2DwdW3 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 29, 2019