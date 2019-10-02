A fifth of the economy is now in recession — including much of Trump country: Moody’s economist

On Wednesday, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi suggested that three key U.S. industries amounting to about one-fifth of the nation’s economy are now in contraction — spelling trouble for jobs around the country:

Moody’s Analytics’ Mark Zandi says one-fifth of economy – manufacturing, farming, and shipping – is essentially in recession. #economy — Chris Rugaber (@ChrisRugaber) October 2, 2019

It should be noted that a recession in these industries will be particularly devastating for areas of the country that supported President Donald Trump. States like Iowa, for example, are heavily reliant on agriculture — possibly one of the reasons Iowa has seen one of the sharpest approval swings against the president as the trade war has cut farm exports.

ADVERTISEMENT