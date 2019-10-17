‘A profound emoluments clause violation’: Andrew Napolitano slams Trump’s hosting the G7 at Doral

In the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s announcement this Thursday that next year’s G7 summit will be hosted at President Trump’s Doral golf club, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano pointed out that Trump would be violating the emoluments clause if he were to go through with the move.

At the outset of the segment, Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto said that the announcement is “effectively saying the president has given himself this contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Napolitano, the Constitution “does not address profits, it addresses any present, as in a gift, any emolument as in cash of any kind whatever. I’m quoting the emoluments clause, from any king, prince or foreign state.”

“[Trump] has bought himself an enormous headache now with the choice of this,” he continued. “This is about as direct and profound a violation of the emoluments clause as one could create.”

Watch the segment below, via the Daily Beast: