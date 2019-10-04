Quantcast
‘About to become available for DWTS’: Internet mocks Rick Perry’s impending departure from Trump administration

Published

11 mins ago

on

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is reportedly quitting the Trump administration next month, and the Internet is having a blast mocking his reasons for leaving – whatever they may be.

Perry, who took the job because he thought the Energy Secretary was something of a global oil and gas ambassador, is expected to depart next month, Politico reports Thursday night.

Curiously, just one day ago it was widely reported that Secretary Perry, unlike everyone else in the Trump administration, would be happy to cooperate with the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. That news came after folks remembered that Perry had traveled to Ukraine, and as Politico noted, “led the U.S. delegation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May.”

Now his role in that illegal and impeachable extortion scandal is being closely scrutinized.

Politico cites unnamed sources, calling them “three people familiar with his plans” who “requested anonymity to discuss the departure before an official announcement was made.”

“No evidence has emerged that Perry was directly involved with Trump’s attempt to drum up an investigation of his political opponent,” Politico was certain to add.

That said, the timing of the news of his expected departure is rather curious, and many on social media were only too happy to mention it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘No such information’: Ukraine’s top prosecutor says no evidence of Biden wrongdoing

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Ukraine's new top prosecutor said he's not aware of any evidence of wrongdoing by the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his July 25 call to the Ukrainian president asking to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, but the country's top investigator says no evidence of wrongdoing has been turned up, reported Reuters.

“I have no such information,” said General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Is this thing on?’ FEC chair forced to remind Trump that it is ‘illegal’ to solicit election help from foreign governments

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

"Oh, it's on—but someone isn't listening or can't read (or both)."

Ellen Weintraub, the chair of the Federal Election Commission, took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to muse over whether or not President Donald Trump understands that soliciting or accepting foreign assistance during an election is against the law.

"Is this thing on?" Weintraub wondered, linking to a tweet she made in June drawing attention to the fact that it is illegal for any American—a political candidate, a regular citizen, or even the U.S. president—to solicit or accept "anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

A French man paralyzed in a night club accident can walk again thanks to a brain-controlled exoskeleton in what scientists say is a breakthrough providing hope to tetraplegics seeking to regain movement.

The patient trained for months, harnessing his brain signals to control a computer-simulated avatar to perform basic movements before using the robot device to walk.

Doctors who conducted the trial cautioned that the device is years away from being publicly available but stressed that it had "the potential to improve patients' quality of life and autonomy".

Continue Reading
 
 
