‘About to become available for DWTS’: Internet mocks Rick Perry’s impending departure from Trump administration

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is reportedly quitting the Trump administration next month, and the Internet is having a blast mocking his reasons for leaving – whatever they may be.

Perry, who took the job because he thought the Energy Secretary was something of a global oil and gas ambassador, is expected to depart next month, Politico reports Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curiously, just one day ago it was widely reported that Secretary Perry, unlike everyone else in the Trump administration, would be happy to cooperate with the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. That news came after folks remembered that Perry had traveled to Ukraine, and as Politico noted, “led the U.S. delegation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May.”

Now his role in that illegal and impeachable extortion scandal is being closely scrutinized.

Politico cites unnamed sources, calling them “three people familiar with his plans” who “requested anonymity to discuss the departure before an official announcement was made.”

“No evidence has emerged that Perry was directly involved with Trump’s attempt to drum up an investigation of his political opponent,” Politico was certain to add.

Even as it’s said to be unrelated to his upcoming departure, Perry has become a main figure in the unfolding Ukraine scandal, @bjlefebvre and I reported earlier this week. https://t.co/gjxkyDeDLU — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the timing of the news of his expected departure is rather curious, and many on social media were only too happy to mention it.

Rick Perry plans on resigning soon. He wants you to know it is absolutely not because of his work with Ukraine. One more time. It is ABSOLUTELY because of Ukraine. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 3, 2019

It was just announced Rick Perry would work with Congress on the Ukraine probe and one day later it was announced he would resign. Coincidence? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I refuse to make fun of Rick Perry resigning bc A) it’s hacky, B) it’s been done, and I forget the 3rd thing. https://t.co/G8duiUdhJW — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 4, 2019

Trump ordered Pence not to attend Zelensky inauguration (sending Rick Perry instead) — a diplomatic slap of a piece with the withholding of aid to strong-arm them into providing (read: concocting) dirt on the Bidens. Petty and nefarious — a Trump cocktail. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) October 2, 2019

Hey, Rick Perry is resigning soon! Remember when Rick Perry authorized the transfer of our nuclear secrets to Saudi Arabia? Someone in Congress should ask him if Trump ordered him to do that and for what reason… — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Perry has three reasons for resigning, which means we’ll find out the two he can remember. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 3, 2019

Move over Sean Spicer – Rick Perry about to become available for DWTS.https://t.co/hPL8werTLx — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 4, 2019

…and now news is breaking that Rick Perry is resigning. Resigning frees him to cooperate without restriction (like Volker). Another rat flees the Trumptanic and heads straight toward a likely meeting with Congress. https://t.co/8imDaa13QV — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I almost forgot the guy who wanted to get rid of the Dept of Energy is over the Dept of Energy. One of the funny subtle jokes of the writers this season was putting Rick Perry in charge of nuclear weapons. https://t.co/qKwvduUKUX — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 4, 2019

Didn’t he attend the Ukrainian president’s inauguration in Pence’s place? Hmm…I wonder what he knows and what he said to the Ukrainians — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) October 3, 2019

The Sean Spicer-Rick Perry face-off on Dancing with the Stars is going to be epic. https://t.co/uM5NY3Pg5d — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 4, 2019