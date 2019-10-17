Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Absolute contempt for the American people’: Trump destroyed for shameless G7 golf club announcement

Published

1 min ago

on

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday announced that next year’s G7 summit will be held at Trump National Doral Miami — and then smugly brushed aside questions about President Donald Trump using his office to personally enrich himself.

Mulvaney’s press conference, in which he insisted that the president will not personally profit from holding the meeting there and claimed that it was simply the “best” place to hold the summit, drew harsh and angry reviews from across the web — check out some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Get over it’: Trump’s chief of staff reveals Ukraine quid pro quo — but insists it’s just ‘politics’ as usual

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that President Donald Trump held up Ukraine aid to pressure the country to investigate a conspiracy theory.

Mulvaney, who is also the White House budget director, told reporters Thursday that Trump's desire to investigate his belief that a DNC computer server was hidden in Ukraine was part of the reason congressionally approved military aid was held up.

However, he insisted that did not represent a quid pro quo arrangement.

"We do that all the time, get over it," Mulvaney said. "Politics is going to be involved in foreign policy, elections do have consequences."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump chief of staff announces G7 will be held at Trump’s golf course

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump will have next year's G7 meeting at his own golf course in Doral, Florida, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced on Thursday.

In announcing that the G7 meeting will be held at the Trump National Doral Miami, Mulvaney insisted that the president will not personally profit from holding the meeting there and claimed that it was simply the "best" place to hold the summit.

Mulvaney deflected reporters' questions about using the G7 summit to boost the golf resort's brand name by saying that the Trump brand name is already widely known throughout the world and doesn't need a G7 meeting to make it stronger.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump EU ambassador’s testimony was loaded with ‘extra-damning’ omissions: NYU Law professor

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Ryan Goodman, a professor at New York University School of Law, believes that Trump-appointed European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland's prepared testimony before Congress featured several omissions of events that he believes will lead investigators to damaging evidence against President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image