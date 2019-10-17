‘Absolute contempt for the American people’: Trump destroyed for shameless G7 golf club announcement

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday announced that next year’s G7 summit will be held at Trump National Doral Miami — and then smugly brushed aside questions about President Donald Trump using his office to personally enrich himself.

Mulvaney’s press conference, in which he insisted that the president will not personally profit from holding the meeting there and claimed that it was simply the “best” place to hold the summit, drew harsh and angry reviews from across the web — check out some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

such absolute contempt for the american people. its goddamned disgusting. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 17, 2019

What gets me isn't so much the audaciousness of the corruption as its sheer pettiness https://t.co/o61TsYv3JD — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign powers' money and US taxpayer funds will go directly to benefit @realDonaldTrump and his family at the Doral resort. This is corruption in the open. https://t.co/EJp4dPzkNm — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 17, 2019

Trump will absolutely profit from the G-7 being held at his resort in Miami and it's on every reporter to push back against the admin's claims that he, somehow, won't.https://t.co/tkDXSiHlQU — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Doral in Miami in June sounds like a great place to hold G-7…during Hurricane Season. Average temp, 90 degrees. Total coincidence a hotel losing money, owned by Trump, is deemed the “perfect” venue. What conflict? What Emoluments clause violation? Nothing to see here. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

i need a vanity fair reporter to stay at doral for 2-3 days and fucking devastatingly pan it as a hotel and eatery — Talia Lavin, girl reporter (@chick_in_kiev) October 17, 2019

What if they just combined all the stories and held the impeachment hearings at Doral? — John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine if a Democrat did that?!! Republicans would be outraged!! The highest office in the land has been soiled by Trump the co-conspiring emoluments abusing prez! https://t.co/qdJYxVtCS1 via @NYTimes — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 17, 2019

There appears to be no bottom to President Trump’s corruption. There is now no question that the American government is being used as a public relations and marketing subsidiary of the Trump Organization. https://t.co/RjYVbB4TEJ — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Fucking crooks. Every single one. And the Doral is a glorified fucking Ramada. https://t.co/g1Rq77HQy5 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 17, 2019