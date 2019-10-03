Ambassador McFaul: It is ‘absolutely impossible to believe’ Mike Pence’s denials in Trump’s Ukraine plot
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul scoffed at the Vice President Mike Pence’s denials that he knew nothing about President Donald Trump’s apparent plot to extort the Ukrainian government in to digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“What are the chances that the vice president didn’t read the notes from the call with the world leader he was flying to meet?” asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.
“Well, I just want to be clear … I don’t know the facts. But let me speculate,” said McFaul. “I used to work at the White House. I used to be on these calls. I used to travel with Vice President Biden when he went to meet leaders, including the Ukrainian leader one time.”
“Here is the deal,” McFaul continued. “Why was the national security adviser for the vice president on the call in the first place? That is very strange. He’s on the call because they’re about to go meet with Mr. Zelensky. Number two, the transcript is, what, six, seven pages long? It’s a 30-minute call. The flight to Warsaw is eight hours. I find it absolutely impossible to believe that he wouldn’t want to know every single word that the president of the United States said to President Zelensky before meeting with him. It just does not sound credible.”
“And number three, why do you think all these people are on this call?” added McFaul. “Why do you think Secretary of State Pompeo is on the call? Secretary Clinton was not on a single call I did in the White House for three years. They are on the call because they are nervous about what the president of the United States is going to say on these calls. And that’s precisely why they would want to know before they meet with Mr. Zelensky. So maybe it’s true, I don’t find it credible.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Abhorrent’: Preet Bharara breaks down ‘jaw-dropping’ report Trump dismissed ambassador who wouldn’t go after Biden
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara expressed shock at the latest report that President Donald Trump recalled Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained she wasn't helping him dig up international dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I have 45 seconds to digest the information?" said Bharara. "I don't know if all of it is true. I haven't been able to read the whole article. But I have to tell you, it's kind of jaw-dropping. This has been a week of jaw-dropping moments, and it's part of the pattern, isn't it? The president of the United States has been on a rampage to try to do one thing, and that is to discredit — of all the 330-some-odd million people in the country, of all the crime that ostensibly happens in this country and around the world, corruption and otherwise — he has singled out one human being by the name of Joe Biden. Who is Joe Biden? He happens to be the person who is leading in the polls to be his challenger in the general election in 2020."
Breaking Banner
Trump recalled the Ukrainian ambassador after Giuliani complained she wasn’t supporting his anti-Biden conspiracy theories: report
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn't helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings in the region.
According to the report, Giuliani "reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter."
Ambassador McFaul: It is ‘absolutely impossible to believe’ Mike Pence’s denials in Trump’s Ukraine plot
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul scoffed at the Vice President Mike Pence's denials that he knew nothing about President Donald Trump's apparent plot to extort the Ukrainian government in to digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"What are the chances that the vice president didn't read the notes from the call with the world leader he was flying to meet?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.
"Well, I just want to be clear ... I don’t know the facts. But let me speculate," said McFaul. "I used to work at the White House. I used to be on these calls. I used to travel with Vice President Biden when he went to meet leaders, including the Ukrainian leader one time."