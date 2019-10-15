Amy Klobuchar lashes out at Warren at Dem debate: ‘You are making Republican talking points right now’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over health care on Tuesday at the Democratic presidential debate.

Warren became the target of several candidates after she refused to say that she would have to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her Medicare for All plan.

“We owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice,” Klobuchar told Warren. “I’m tired of hearing whenever I say these things, it’s Republican talking points. You are making Republican talking points right now in this room by coming out for a plan that’s going to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren, however, pointed out that she was focused on bringing down the total cost of health care and taxes for middle-class voters.

“The problem we have got right now is the overall cost of health care,” Warren said. “You can try to spin this any way you want. I have spent my life on working on how America’s middle class has been hollowed out and how we fight back.”

Watch the video below from CNN.