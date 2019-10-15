Amy Klobuchar lashes out at Warren at Dem debate: ‘You are making Republican talking points right now’
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over health care on Tuesday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Warren became the target of several candidates after she refused to say that she would have to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her Medicare for All plan.
“We owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice,” Klobuchar told Warren. “I’m tired of hearing whenever I say these things, it’s Republican talking points. You are making Republican talking points right now in this room by coming out for a plan that’s going to do that.”
Warren, however, pointed out that she was focused on bringing down the total cost of health care and taxes for middle-class voters.
“The problem we have got right now is the overall cost of health care,” Warren said. “You can try to spin this any way you want. I have spent my life on working on how America’s middle class has been hollowed out and how we fight back.”
Kamala Harris comes out swinging for abortion rights: ‘People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies’
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) condemned the attacks on abortion rights unfurling in state legislatures and courts nationwide — and urged Americans to pay attention.
"This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle," said Harris. "Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women's access to health care. It's outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It's not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies."
Trump officials are worried the president is trying to find a ‘scapegoat’: report
Congress and the Southern District of New York are not the only people investigating President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, the White House has launched an inquiry of their own, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
"President Trump has for weeks sought to unmask the whistle-blower who shed light on his Ukraine dealings. But instead aides have fixated on one another: Advisers began a fact-finding review that some fear is a hunt for a scapegoat, according to White House aides and other people familiar with it," the newspaper reported. "They are seeking to understand White House officials’ actions around Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, which is central to the whistle-blower’s allegation that Mr. Trump abused his power."
Bernie Sanders: ‘It would be a disaster’ if Democrats only focused on impeaching Trump
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was asked his view of impeaching President Donald Trump. His response was that impeachment should move forward — but not obscure the policy goals the Democratic Party holds for the American people.
"Let me make a point," said Sanders, who is coming off of successful treatment of a heart attack. "I think it's absolutely imperative we go forward with impeachment. I hope that he is impeached. But I think what would be a disaster, if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump."