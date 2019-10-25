Ana Navarro: Trump facing a ‘host of troubles’ as witnesses deliver bombshell testimony in impeachment inquiry
GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Ana Navarro has been an outspoken supporter of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. And during a Friday morning appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” the Florida-based Republican compared the Ukraine scandal and the Russia investigation — and stressed that the Ukraine scandal is bringing forward a much better caliber of witnesses.
During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Navarro asserted, a lot of information came from seedy characters like Paul Manafort (Trump’s former campaign manager) and attorney Michael Cohen — both of whom are now serving time in federal prison. But with the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry, Democrats are receiving testimony from credible figures like diplomat William Taylor.
“It’s a host of troubles because they have not been able to paint these people as partisan hacks like they did with the Mueller Report,” Navarro told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, legal expert Jeffrey Toobin and others.
Navarro also mentioned that John Bolton, former national security adviser in the Trump Administration, could be a major headache for Trump if he testifies before Congress. Bolton was a vehement critic of Trump’s actions in Ukraine, likening them to a “drug deal.”
“I’m far from a John Bolton fan,” Navarro asserted. “That being said, this guy is a true conservative on foreign policy. If you are a true conservative like Bolton, this has got to bother you.”
