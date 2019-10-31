Ann Coulter hilariously melts down after Tulsi Gabbard votes to start impeachment process
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday voted in favor of starting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump — and it was a major disappointment for some of the conservative fans she’s made in the past for defying Democratic Party orthodoxy.
One such fan, conservative author Ann Coulter, flew into a fit of denial after being told that Gabbard had actually voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry — and even falsely claimed that the congresswoman from Hawaii was really a senator.
“No she didn’t,” a defiant Coulter wrote. “Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she’s in the SENATE and doesn’t vote on HOUSE resolutions.”
Coulter’s followers quickly jumped in to correct her — and ridiculed her for botching a very basic fact about a high-profile politician.
Check out some reactions below.
