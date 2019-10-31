Ann Coulter hilariously melts down after Tulsi Gabbard votes to start impeachment process

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday voted in favor of starting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump — and it was a major disappointment for some of the conservative fans she’s made in the past for defying Democratic Party orthodoxy.

One such fan, conservative author Ann Coulter, flew into a fit of denial after being told that Gabbard had actually voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry — and even falsely claimed that the congresswoman from Hawaii was really a senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No she didn’t,” a defiant Coulter wrote. “Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she’s in the SENATE and doesn’t vote on HOUSE resolutions.”

Coulter’s followers quickly jumped in to correct her — and ridiculed her for botching a very basic fact about a high-profile politician.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screencapping for when Ann realizes Tulsi is, in fact, not a Senator. — Emil Caillaux (@emilcDC) October 31, 2019

Ann, Tulsi is not a senator. She is the Governor of Hawaii. Please make a note. — Uncle Rico (@UncleRico77) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

More mix, more ice. — Charlie Anderson (@Chasman952) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann, I'm sure if you check the bottle of your hair bleach there's a fine-print warning on there about ventilating your bathroom first — Lauren (@sequinpants) October 31, 2019

It's amazing that people consider you to be a source of information. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

She's a representative, you barely sentient dipshit. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) October 31, 2019

Somebody better tell Schatz and Hirono — iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that you CAPITALIZED your mistake just makes it even funnier. — BillH (@mrhortywho) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

strong lawyer with a pol science degree mood here — Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT