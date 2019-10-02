‘Another impeachable offense’: Internet loses it when Trump tweets out Nickelback meme

Over the years, the band Nickelback has become a meme for their lackluster musical ability that still managed to become successful. Since, Nickelback has been synonymous with losers. Wednesday, someone in President Donald Trump’s White House thought it would be a good idea to use a Nickelback photo meme to bash former Vice President Joe Biden.

The graphic Trump is complaining about is a golfing photo of Biden with his son and members of a Ukrainian gas company that his son ultimately ended up working with a year later. While the photo has existed for five years and Hunter Biden’s work with the gas company has also been public for nearly five years, yet at no point did the Republican-led Congress open a hearing or investigation on it. Only after Biden began running for president did Trump start going after Biden’s family.

As Ben Jacobs pointed out, Trump has a long history with Nickelback attacks. In 2016, Bernie Sanders’ campaign had a sign outside of their office alleging that Trump likes Nickelback. It appears they were correct.

#tbt to January 2016 when Bernie supporters outside a Trump rally in Vermont attacked him with a sign saying “Trump listens to Nickelback” pic.twitter.com/QuO4S25upu — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 2, 2019

While Biden is more of a Springsteen kind of guy, Trump has gone full Nickelback, something some believe reaches an impeachment-level of seriousness.

You can see the tweets below:

Trump: Guys, I know people really fucking hate me but how can we push it over the top?

Kellyanne: Nickelback?

Trump (nodding): Nickelback. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2019

Staffer: Sir, everyone mocked your alligator moats idea for being too evil. Trump: Anything we can do to make it seem less evil? Staffer: I have an idea. *tweets out Nickelback from @realDonaldTrump* Staffer: Sir, if we stop playing the music they’ll let us have the moats. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 2, 2019

Trump tweeting out a Nickelback video should be an impeachable offense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2019

“There’s no way to detest Nickelback more” *Opens Twitter* pic.twitter.com/lYIoxE1yId — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 2, 2019

"TAKE A LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! WHAT KIND OF NAME IS NICKELBACK? NICKELS ARE FOR POOR PEOPLE! THEY SHOULD BE CALLED BILLIONDOLLARBACK INSTEAD! SAD!" pic.twitter.com/DpfhADMKVq — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) October 2, 2019

We are truly trapped in the darkest timeline https://t.co/TZN9tnEc45 — The Cut (@TheCut) October 2, 2019

We really live in a country where the president attacked a former Vice President by posting an altered Nickelback video. pic.twitter.com/La1kXDtAEM — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 2, 2019

You know your popularity is low when you need NICKELBACK to help you. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 2, 2019

imagine waking up from a 3 year long coma to find out that the president is donald trump and he's tweeting nickelback memes to defend himself from getting impeached — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) October 2, 2019

beto just skipped photograph by nickelback — beto o’rourkes spotify (@betospotify) October 2, 2019

I feel like the use of Nickelback will only add to an impeachment inquiry tbh. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 2, 2019

In the end, it was Trump revealing that he’s a Nickelback fan that got him impeached and removed from office https://t.co/08u6qOScZb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2019

donald trump is colluding with nickelback to be the stupidest fucking president ever and its working — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) October 2, 2019

and to be clear, that music is NICKELBACK. impeachment-worthy tuneage. — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) October 2, 2019

hasn't nickelback suffered enough — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 2, 2019

Honestly afraid to find out whether there are people for whom "posted a Nickelback meme" was the line in the sand. — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 2, 2019

i mean, if i were being impeached, i would post nickelback memes about it — pumpkin spice liz bruenig (@ebruenig) October 2, 2019

Trump posted Nickelback lyrics in a tweet there is no God, only pain and suffering without purpose. — Little Dipshit (@lildipshit3) October 2, 2019

the president is arguing against his impeachment by tweeting Nickelback memes we are living in the shittiest Black Mirror episode of all time https://t.co/5JAsQxZpLl — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) October 2, 2019

You gotta be a dumb MFer to use a Nickelback video for this. pic.twitter.com/lQKKaIOzpg — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 2, 2019