Anti-LGBTQ extremists, right wing activists and establishment Republicans pen letter urging Trump to not fire Mulvaney

A Who’s Who of Anti-LGBTQ Extremists

An assortment of 79 prominent hate group leaders, anti-LGBTQ activists, and far right wing activists representing a swath of the religious right and the establishment GOP have penned a letter praising Mick Mulvaney and urging President Donald Trump to not fire him as acting chief of staff – and to make his role permanent.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret the far right and religious right have not just won a foot in the Oval Office door, but a proverbial key to the White House. They helped get Trump elected and have enjoyed a warm open-door policy with the president ever since.

Now they’re taking advantage of that special relationship to make their desires known, this time, publicly.

Signatories to the letter (which is published at the Conservative Action Project) include the head of the anti-gay hate group Family Research Council, Tony Perkins. Tea Party activist and prominent DC lobbyist Ginni Thomas, who also just happens to be the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (Both have worked together to achieve their dream of a ban on transgender service members.)

Others who have signed the letter praising Mulvaney as the “most successful Chief of Staff in this administration to advance the Trump pro-America agenda,” are former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, who has served at Perkins’ Family Research Council as the hate group’s “Senior Fellow for Family Empowerment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Times columnist and Tea Party Patriots cofounder Jenny Beth Martin has signed the letter. So has long-term veteran anti-gay activist Cleta Mitchell, an attorney who has represented many far right Republicans, and the NRA.

Also, former U.S. Senator (R-SC) and former Heritage Foundation president, Jim DeMint, an anti-gay activist and right wing religious liberty extremist. Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R-KS), also an anti-LGBTQ activist and religious extremist. And failed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” activist Elaine Donnelly.

“As director of the Office of Management and Budget and as acting White House chief of staff, Mulvaney has overseen the office most responsible for implementing the Trump agenda throughout the government,” the letter says, according to Politico. “His attention, vision, and commitment to the president’s policies have been evident from the beginning of the administration to today. We believe the president should make him permanent in the chief of staff role.”