‘Are you talking to me?’: Trump freaks out at reporter for asking about Biden smear three times in a row

President Donald Trump on Wednesday battled a reporter who wanted to know what he had asked the president of Ukraine to do regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Mr. President, can you just make clear right here what you did you want with regard to [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] and Hunter and Joe Biden?” the president was asked by Jeff Mason of Reuters.

Trump deflected with a long answer about corruption in Ukraine.

But the correspondent pressed: “What did you want about Biden?”

“Biden and his son are stone cold crooked, and you know it,” the president snapped back.

Trump then demanded that the Reuters correspondent ask the president of Finland a question.

“The question is what did you want President Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son Hunter?” Mason asked again.

“Were you talking to me?” Trump said, pretending not to hear the question.

“Yes, it was a follow-up question,” Mason pointed out.

“Ask him a question of your — don’t be rude,” Trump ranted. “You know who is perpetrating the [impeachment] hoax, people like you, and the fake news media.”

“Ask the president of Finland a question, please,” the president insisted.

“Ok, I will move on now,” Mason relented.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.