‘Are you talking to me?’: Trump freaks out at reporter for asking about Biden smear three times in a row
President Donald Trump on Wednesday battled a reporter who wanted to know what he had asked the president of Ukraine to do regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“Mr. President, can you just make clear right here what you did you want with regard to [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] and Hunter and Joe Biden?” the president was asked by Jeff Mason of Reuters.
Trump deflected with a long answer about corruption in Ukraine.
But the correspondent pressed: “What did you want about Biden?”
“Biden and his son are stone cold crooked, and you know it,” the president snapped back.
Trump then demanded that the Reuters correspondent ask the president of Finland a question.
“The question is what did you want President Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son Hunter?” Mason asked again.
“Were you talking to me?” Trump said, pretending not to hear the question.
“Yes, it was a follow-up question,” Mason pointed out.
“Ask him a question of your — don’t be rude,” Trump ranted. “You know who is perpetrating the [impeachment] hoax, people like you, and the fake news media.”
“Ask the president of Finland a question, please,” the president insisted.
“Ok, I will move on now,” Mason relented.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Trump responds to reporter’s pointed question by boasting that Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity love him
President Donald Trump responded to a pointed question from a Finnish reporter on Wednesday by boasting that right-wing talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity both say nice things about him.
After a reporter asked if Trump had asked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for any special "favors" such as when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president ignored her question and started ranting about how tough he was.
"The political storm, I've lived with it, from the day I got elected," Trump said. "I've done more, and this administration has done more, than any in the history of this country in the first two-and-a-half years. I'm used to it, for me it's like putting on a suit in the morning."
WATCH: Trump-loving conspiracy theorist goes berserk inside a Catholic church — smashes altar with crowbar
An Arizona man has been arrested and charged after he entered a Catholic church and smashed the altar and several sacred chalices with a crow bar, The Arizona Republic reports.
According to police, 41-year-old Timothy Larson is a proponent of the far-right "QAnon" conspiracy theory, which consists of a series of claims that detail a supposed clandestine "deep state" plot against the Trump administration.
The incident, which took place at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, was captured on video and shows Larson swinging the crowbar and striking objects on the church altar before slipping and falling to the ground as another person briefly confronts him. He reportedly spray painted the word "evil" on the sidewalk outside afterwards.
Breaking Banner
Trump claims Adam Schiff had a ‘mental breakdown’ as event with Finland president quickly goes off the rails
President Donald Trump lashed out at a domestic political rival on Wednesday during a diplomatic event with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.
Trump was asked whether he would cooperate with congressional subpoenas.
"Well, I always cooperate," Trump falsely claimed.
"This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax," Trump said.
Trump then attacked the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
"He had some kind of a mental breakdown," Trump argued.
Watch: