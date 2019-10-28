Army Colonel to testify it was his ‘sacred duty’ to report Trump’s Ukraine call to superiors: report

U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman give damning testimony against President Donald Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, The New York Times reported Monday.

“Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman of the Army, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, twice registered internal objections about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a “sense of duty,” he plans to tell the inquiry, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times,” the newspaper reported.

Vindman, the director for European affairs on the National Security Council, attended Zelensky’s inauguration with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, special envoy Kurt Volker and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Vindman will testify. “I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained.”

“I did convey certain concerns internally to national security officials in accordance with my decades of experience and training, sense of duty, and obligation to operate within the chain of command,” his opening reads.

“I stated to Ambassador Sondland that his statements were inappropriate” and that the “request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the N.S.C. was going to get involved in or push,” he intends to testify.

National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman joined Deputy Minister of Defense Petrenko to lay flowers in honor of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The United States remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VUxhkLeIo2 — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) May 21, 2019