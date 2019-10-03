Aussie policeman investigated over wombat stoning
An Australian police officer is being investigated after an online video appeared to show him stoning a wombat to death, police said Thursday.
The video shows a shirtless man pursuing a slow-moving wombat down a dirt road, throwing rocks at it as another man films the night-time encounter from a car and calls out encouragement.
After giving a thumbs-up to the camera, the first man strikes the marsupial at least three times before it falls to the ground and stops moving.
The man raises his arms in victory to the driver, who responds with a laugh: “Oh no, you killed him, bro.”
Squat and furry, wombats are small burrow-dwelling marsupials that are largely nocturnal and walk on all fours. They are a protected species across Australia.
National broadcaster ABC reported South Australia police commissioner Grant Stevens had confirmed the man was a police officer and that the matter would be dealt with internally, with potential criminal offenses also to be investigated.
South Australia state police said they were “aware” of a video circulating on social media that depicted a man “inflicting injuries upon a wombat”.
“At this time (police) can confirm they are taking the situation very seriously and are closely examining the video,” the statement said.
“An inquiry is being undertaken into this matter to first formally identify the man; and then take appropriate action as required.”
The Wombat Awareness Organization, a non-profit rescue group that posted the video on Facebook late Wednesday, said “this has to stop”.
“I am tired of reporting such cruelty for it to be ignored,” they said in a post.
“May this baby not have suffered and died in vain.”
WATCH:
Exclusive: Trump county so desperate for clean water they turn to GoFundMe
A rural water district in a northern Nebraska county that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election had to resort to setting up a GoFundMe account when a flood wiped out running water to half of the county for six months.
Rancher Rex Black, the president of the Boyd County Rural Water District, hopes FEMA eventually reimburses the district 75% of the $1.7 million to $1.8 million cost to run a new water pipe under the Niobrara River and other expenses. The district got a no-interest loan from the state revolving loan fund, and Black’s wife and daughter set up a GoFundMe account which helped raise more than $300,000 toward the cost of repairs.
Breaking Banner
Fox News fans cry bitter tears after legal analyst agrees Trump confessed to ‘criminal conduct’
Fox News fans wept and gnashed their teeth after the conservative network's legal analyst Andrew Napolitano agreed President Donald Trump had admitted to "criminal conduct" -- and must be impeached.
The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of a scheme to pressure Ukraine into aiding his re-election campaign.
Rudy Giuliani may have nullified his own attorney-client protections
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
Rudy Giuliani received a subpoena this week from House Democrats as part of their impeachment inquiry. He wasn’t happy about it. In a tweet on Monday, Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, accused the Democratic committee chairs of having “prejudged this case.” He asserted that the subpoena, which seeks “all documents and communications” about Giuliani’s repeated forays into the world of Ukrainian law enforcement and politics, raises “constitutional and legal issues” including “attorney client and other privileges.”