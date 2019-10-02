Australian teen ‘deliberately’ mowed down, killed 20 kangaroos
An Australian teenager has been charged over the deaths of 20 kangaroos, which he allegedly mowed down with his truck in a killing spree that lasted an hour.
The dead kangaroos, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in Tura Beach, 450 kilometres (280 miles) south of Sydney, on Sunday morning.
At least three other joeys were orphaned as a result of the disturbing attack, according to wildlife rescue group WIRES.
Police said Wednesday the man, 19, had been arrested and charged with animal cruelty offences on Tuesday.
The man allegedly hit and killed the marsupials with his utility vehicle late on Saturday night.
“We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law,” Bega Valley chief inspector Peter Volf said.
Though the sight of dead kangaroos by the roadside is not uncommon in New South Wales state — where about 90 percent of car crashes are caused by collisions with the animals — the scale and allegedly intentional nature of the incident shocked locals.
“It was a very unpleasant sight,” resident Rob Evans told the ABC. “Police see an awful lot of things, but you could see that they were shocked as well.”
WIRES said the incident came to its attention when police brought a six-month-old orphaned joey to one of its volunteers at 1.30am on Sunday. Two others aged around nine months old were discovered later.
The group said it was “horrified” by the “apparent act of cruelty”, with the three surviving joeys now requiring round-the-clock care.
Eastern grey kangaroos usually begin venturing out of their mother’s pouch at about nine months of age, but are not fully independent until they reach 18 months.
Republicans are terrified of going on TV to defend Trump: ‘Nobody wants to look like Kevin McCarthy on 60 Minutes’
Republicans are increasingly alarmed at President Donald Trump's response to the formal launch of an impeachment inquiry.
Few GOP lawmakers have publicly stated a willingness to investigate the president's scheme to withhold congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to get campaign help from the foreign ally, but privately they're starting to freak out, reported Politico.
"GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat," according to a veteran Republican operative. "There is either a failure to fully appreciate the gravity of the situation; or an inability to protect the president like they did his Supreme Court nominees with a centralized war room that has credibility with stakeholders across the party."
J&J agrees $20.4 million payment in Ohio opioid case
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it had reached a $20.4 million settlement to avoid a much-anticipated trial in Ohio for allegedly fueling the opioid addiction crisis.
Several drugmakers have agreed deals ahead of the trial, due to open this month, which is seen as a national test case for many billions of dollars in settlements.
Millions of Americans sunk into addiction after using potent opioid painkillers that companies churned out and doctors freely prescribed over the past two decades.
The Johnson & Johnson agreement was with two Ohio counties ravaged by the opioid crisis -- Cuyahoga and Summit.