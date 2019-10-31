‘Bad lawyering’ is all Donald Trump’s got: Neal Katyal blasts ‘poppycock’ legal defense

President Donald Trump’s legal defense team are making “poppycock” legal arguments, a former top Obama administration attorney charged on Thursday.
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell.
The host asked about the court case brought by Don McGahn, who is seeking to defy a congressional subpoena.
Katyal said, “the most important thing, Lawrence, to start your discussion is that’s all gravy. From the House impeachment standpoint, the evidence against Trump — as you’ve been discussing for the first ten minutes — is overwhelming. It’s Trump’s own words.”
Katyal pointed out Trump’s defense was that the House of Representatives can never file a lawsuit.
“That flies on the face of decades of precedent by the court and is just going nowhere. So this is bad lawyering, a bad legal argument. And ultimately, you know, I think it’s all Trump’s got at this point, but it’s not looking too good,” he said.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.