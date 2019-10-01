Quantcast
Baltimore residents hilariously mock Trump after rodent falls out of the ceiling at his ‘infested’ White House

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s been just a few months since President Donald Trump attacked the city of Baltimore for being “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Tuesday, karma struck as a mouse fell from the ceiling in the White House onto a room full of reporters, who were left scrambling.

It was an awkward moment for the president, who has lived in the White House for over two years and done some work on the building. According to previous tweets, however, the rodent problem at the White House dates back to at least July, when visitors and press began spotting rat traps around the building.

It prompted some Baltimore residents to take to the internet to hilariously mock the hypocrisy. You can see theirs and others in the tweets below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
