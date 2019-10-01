Baltimore residents hilariously mock Trump after rodent falls out of the ceiling at his ‘infested’ White House

It’s been just a few months since President Donald Trump attacked the city of Baltimore for being “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Tuesday, karma struck as a mouse fell from the ceiling in the White House onto a room full of reporters, who were left scrambling.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019

It was an awkward moment for the president, who has lived in the White House for over two years and done some work on the building. According to previous tweets, however, the rodent problem at the White House dates back to at least July, when visitors and press began spotting rat traps around the building.

The White House has installed rat traps to combat its rodent problem The White House is literally rat infested pic.twitter.com/fPmYbUMf1z — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 29, 2019

Just noting that the White House has had to install multiple “rat stations” around the mansion to counteract the rodent infestation problem there. https://t.co/MD3UYepJbg — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 28, 2019

It prompted some Baltimore residents to take to the internet to hilariously mock the hypocrisy. You can see theirs and others in the tweets below:

The White House is a rodent-infested dump with mice falling out of the ceiling! I blame slumlord @realDonaldTrump and the cheeseburger wrappers he leaves all over the place. We never had these problems before decent people like the Obamas had to leave the neighborhood! — Calumet Dundee (@Chet_Kincaid) October 1, 2019

Look at God. Rats 🐀 and mice 🐁 are raining in the White House after Trump called us a rat and rodent infested mess. https://t.co/xmjG3xat6j — 🧙🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️👩🏾‍🚀🌍 (@BmoreDoc) October 1, 2019

How is the White House this infested? You telling me they can’t throw money at a rodent problem? I’m not even shading them. I’m genuinely asking. https://t.co/S5YR0v35Xu — Elon James White (@elonjames) October 1, 2019

@realDonaldTrump Says Baltimore is rodent infested. However, why did a mouse fall from the ceiling onto a reporters leg today in the White House briefing room? This is not the first time. Years ago @edhenry swatted one that fell from the ceiling and hit his keyboard. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 1, 2019

My future grandkids: "Grandpa, tell us about being alive while #TraitorTrump was president." Future me: "A mouse fell from the ceiling of the White House months after Trump called Baltimore 'rodent infested.' That perfectly sums up that corrupt, hypocritical Administration." https://t.co/qhXxNU1D6x — ChrisBoeskool (@TheBoeskool) October 1, 2019

Glad to be in Baltimore and not in the rodent infested White House. — Jon Rottenberg (@BaltimoreJon) October 1, 2019

Wait I thought drumpf said Baltimore was rodent infested? Figures. More projection. "'Liddle Fuzzball' infiltrates a White House press area 🐭" https://t.co/CyFL6thAux — Douche Baggins (@MaryJanesBiatch) October 1, 2019

So, about that rodent infested city of Baltimore:The White House is raining mice #SmartNews 🤪 https://t.co/7HVGAl5Mry — JUDI 🌴 ♐️ 🌊 (@JPJABBER) October 1, 2019

A Mouse (Yes, an Actual Mouse) Fell from the White House Ceiling onto a Reporter – People

Remember Trump criticising rat & rodent infested Baltimore? Any regrets Mr. President? https://t.co/CBNceFqc4L — Sohan Khungar (@ksean1947) October 1, 2019

Trump's White House is a rodent and crime infested White House. https://t.co/RP5sagFzKN — Galaxi16 (@Galaxi162) October 1, 2019

In July, Trump tweeted that Rep. @RepCummings ‘s district in #Baltimore was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” This morning, in the White House that Trump currently occupies, a mouse fell out of the ceiling and into the lap of reporter @PeterAlexander . Oh the irony. https://t.co/NlNp6QV2Uz — freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) October 1, 2019

It’s a rodent-infested White House—literally and figuratively. — Loretta Santacroce (@hoyamania78) October 1, 2019

Ate you saying the White House is rodent infested like the "President" said Baltimore was — Thomas Everett (@Brewlord95) October 1, 2019

WTF!! Is @realDonaldTrump White House rat and rodent infested? Be careful of your criticisms, because karma has a way of showing itself. — Independent Thinker (@FWAtwo) October 1, 2019

you calling Baltimore filthy rat and rodent infested when a mice fell out of the White House ceiling on a reporter's lap maybe it's from the cheeseburger that you're leaving after you're late night snacks — Cindy 303 (@cinny303) October 1, 2019

#LiddellFuzball you can’t make this 💩 up folks …A mouse fell outta the ceiling at the White House during a presser. Hell even they are trying to escape the Rats that occupy the Oval Office. #trumpsarat #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrumpPenceBarrKavanaugh — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 1, 2019

There once was a cute little mouse

Who lived in the old White House

He peered through a hole and saw Trump

He was scared and decided to jump

When he landed in the lap of Pete

He urged him then not to tweet

"Run while you still can!

"And flee this weird orange man"! — Laura Bishop (@LbbLaura) October 1, 2019