Basketball legend Yao Ming ‘extremely hot’ over NBA’s China crisis: Silver
Chinese basketball chief Yao Ming is “extremely hot” over the controversy sparked by a Houston Rockets executive’s pro-democracy tweet, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday, adding that he hoped to work with him to cool the escalating dispute.
The NBA’s lucrative Chinese following faces an unprecedented threat after Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey last week tweeted support for pro-democracy protests in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong.
Morey’s comments have infuriated Chinese fans and caused broadcasters and sponsors to abandon the NBA, while the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) — headed by Yao — has severed relations with the Rockets, who played centre for the team for eight years.
Speaking at a press conference in Japan, where the Rockets are playing exhibition games this week, Silver said variously that Yao was “extremely upset”, “extremely unsettled” and “extremely hot”.
“I am hoping that together, Yao Ming and I can find an accommodation,” said Silver, who visits Yao’s hometown of Shanghai on Wednesday for two pre-season exhibition games.
pitting the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets.
“But he is extremely hot at the moment and I understand it.”
Yao, who is yet to comment publicly on the controversy, enjoys a stature in China matching his massive 7-foot 5-inch (2.28 metre) height.
The NBA Hall of Famer and former All-Star is by far his country’s greatest player, and was a major factor in helping the NBA build up its fanbase in China, where Yao’s eight-year career with the Rockets was closely followed.
Although the two league bosses would be expected to meet as the NBA stages its annual China pre-season exhibition games, Silver did not explicitly confirm that a meeting would take place.
But Silver said the NBA had “communicated directly” with Yao over the controversy.
“I am not sure he quite accepts how we are operating our business right now, and I accept that we have a difference of opinion,” said Silver, who reiterated that the NBA would uphold the right of its personnel to express their opinions and would not apologise for Morey.
“I don’t come here to tell others how to run their governments,” Silver added.
“But at the end of the day I am an American and there are these values that are deeply rooted in the DNA of the NBA, and that includes freedom of expression for our employees.”
Commentary
Trump decision to withdraw troops from Syria opens way for dangerous Middle East power play
US President Donald Trump’s precipitate announcement he was withdrawing American forces from northeast Syria to enable Turkey to assert its authority along the border risks wider regional bloodshed – and further destabilisation of one of the world’s most volatile corners.
If implemented against a furious pushback from his own side of politics, the Trump decision threatens a region-wide conflagration. These are the stakes.
Breaking Banner
EU ambassador coordinated Ukraine scheme on personal cell phone State Dept won’t turn over to Congress: Schiff
Rep. Adam Schiff revealed the State Department is shielding evidence in the Ukraine scandal from congressional oversight.
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee blasted the White House decision to block testimony by EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who was a key figure in efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Screen shots of some of his text messages showed his involvement in the scheme, which involved President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and several State Department officials -- including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"We’re aware that he has text messages and emails on a personal device which have been provided to the State Department," Schiff told reporters, "and they are with holding those messages as well."
‘Everything is a clown show’: Republican blasts Trump’s obstruction as his colleague Jim Jordan defends it
Fox News on Tuesday cut away from a press conference being held by Ohio Republican congressman Jim Jordan to interview another GOP member of Congress, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
"Everything is a clown show," Kinzinger said as Jordan was defending the Trump administration’s decision to block Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from appearing for a scheduled interview with House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.