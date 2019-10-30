Bayer reports surge in number of legal cases over Roundup
German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer reported Wednesday the number of US legal cases targeting it over weedkiller Roundup has more than doubled over the past three months, to 42,700.
The group blamed the explosive growth on massive spending on TV advertising by lawyers seeking new plaintiffs over controversial active ingredient glyphosate, with the figure for October up from 18,400 in July.
Bayer’s ever-mounting wave of lawsuits in the US follows its takeover of seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto last year for $63 billion, one of the largest foreign acquisitions in German corporate history.
A court-appointed mediator between Bayer and US plaintiffs in August denied reports the company had offered an $8 billion settlement to get the cases off its back.
Juries in several lower courts granted plaintiffs massive damages awards over Roundup, although they were later reduced by judges and Bayer vowed to appeal — saying the weight of scientific evidence is against glyphosate causing cancer when used appropriately.
Also Wednesday, Bayer reported a 63.9-percent year-on-year plunge in third-quarter net profit, to 1.04 billion euros ($1.15 billion).
The group blamed the tumble on the comparison with last year’s third quarter, which saw a massive windfall from businesses competition watchdogs forced it to sell in exchange for their green light to the Monsanto deal.
In operating, or underlying profits counting out such one-off effects, Bayer saw growth of 2.8 percent, to 1.23 billion euros.
Meanwhile revenues grew 6.1 percent, to 9.83 billion euros.
The third quarter was marked by Bayer’s deal to sell its veterinary medicines unit to US-based Elanco Animal Health for $7.6 billion, while it will also hand two flagship over-the-counter medicines brands — Dr Scholl’s and Coppertone — to American and German buyers.
Bayer reports surge in number of legal cases over Roundup
German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer reported Wednesday the number of US legal cases targeting it over weedkiller Roundup has more than doubled over the past three months, to 42,700.
The group blamed the explosive growth on massive spending on TV advertising by lawyers seeking new plaintiffs over controversial active ingredient glyphosate, with the figure for October up from 18,400 in July.
Bayer's ever-mounting wave of lawsuits in the US follows its takeover of seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto last year for $63 billion, one of the largest foreign acquisitions in German corporate history.
Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism concerns
Tourism operators want aerial shark patrols to be introduced in Australia's Whitsunday Islands as they try to stem falling visitor numbers following a spate of attacks along the Great Barrier Reef.
An English tourist is recovering in hospital after his foot was ripped off by a shark on Tuesday while another had his leg mauled in the same attack at a popular snorkelling spot in the region.
In the past year there have been several shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, a chain of islands that attracts both Australian and foreign tourists.
In two separate incidents late last year, a 12-year-old girl lost a leg and a man died of his injuries.
Drug overdoses driving down US life expectancy: health officials
Drug overdoses have driven the first significant reduction in US life expectancy since the AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, an official report published Wednesday showed.
Americans have lost almost four months of longevity since 2014, the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
"This is the first big drop since 1993, and the main driver behind that was the HIV epidemic," Renee Gindi, a health statistician for the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics told AFP.
An American born in 2017 can expect to live an average of 78.6 years, compared to 78.9 years in 2014, according to the report which confirms previously published preliminary data.