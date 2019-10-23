Quantcast
‘Be very scared’: GOP lawmaker warns Americans that they could be impeached too

1 min ago

Rep. Earl Leroy “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) fearmongered against the impeachment inquiry during remarks to reporters on Wednesday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if a government can do this to the President of the United States, they can do this to you as well,” he argued.

Under the United States Constitution, only people who work for the federal government can be impeached, with the penalty being the loss of their job.

Still, Carter argued that Americans should be terrified of being impeached themselves.

“You need to be scared,” Carter warned. “You need to be very scared.”

