Beatles classic ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again after 50 years
Classic Beatles album “Abbey Road” is back at number one in Britain half a century after its first release, with the band breaking their own record for the longest gap between stints at the top of the charts.
The band’s final studio album with its instantly recognizable zebra-crossing cover came out in September 1969, six days after John Lennon told his bandmates he was leaving the group.
It was the UK’s best-selling album for 17 weeks, and on Friday a special 50th-anniversary edition featuring unheard material took the top spot once again.
“It’s hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years. But then again it’s a bloody cool album,” tweeted band member Paul McCartney.
With 49 years and 252 days since its last reign, the album has had the longest gap between UK number ones — a record previously held by the Fab Four’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”.
Two years ago a 50th-anniversary edition of “Sgt. Pepper”, which Rolling Stone magazine has named the greatest album of all time, topped the charts again after 49 years and 125 days.
Last month, hundreds of Beatles fans mobbed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in northwest London to celebrate five decades since the band were snapped at the pedestrian crossing there.
The photograph of Lennon leading Ringo Starr, McCartney and George Harrison over the road in single file became an all-time classic when it appeared on the “Abbey Road” sleeve, which unusually did not feature the name of the band or the record.
The album, which features songs including “Come Together” and “Here Comes the Sun”, was also the week’s best-selling vinyl, shifting around 9,000 physical copies.
CNN
GOPer Gaetz crashes and burns under withering CNN questions about Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo
On Saturday, CNN host Michael Smerconish grilled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the implications of the new text messages showing how President Donald Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian government into helping him get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and pushed back hard when Gaetz, one of Trump's most consistent congressional cheerleaders, refused to even acknowledge the basic facts.
"What kind of precedent would we be sitting for future elections if the president's request for foreign assistance in our elections are normalized?" asked Smerconish.
CNN
‘Joker’ is a hot mess in the wrong hands
"Joker" is a movie that you ignore at your own peril. Its fans will no doubt complain that this review focuses on politics, but the movie's political implications are so explicit and intentional (despite the main character's last-minute protestations to the contrary) that ignoring them would be the film critic equivalent of dereliction of duty. If you're going to be a "message" picture, then your message defines your artistic merit.
Is it a dangerous manifesto that could inspire incels to commit acts of violence, as some of its critics fear? An edgy character study teeming with social commentary, as director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver seem to have intended? Is it a dark comic book adventure like "The Dark Knight" or a perverse ode to mentally ill social rejects, like the Martin Scorsese classics "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy" (and "The Dark Knight" as well)?
Breaking Banner
‘Pure fiction’: Trump snarls at the Washington Post and NY Times after report of possible second whistleblower
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by snarling at the Washington Post and the New York Times following their reports of a second whistleblower possibly coming forward and that aides to the president are "horrified" by some of his phone calls to world leaders.