Bernie Sanders hospitalized after surgery to fix blockage in an artery

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been hospitalized after undergoing surgery to fix blockage in one of his arteries, his presidential campaign announced on Wednesday.

Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said on Wednesday that the senator went to the hospital after experiencing chest discomfort after a campaign event on Tuesday night in Nevada. While in the hospital, doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries.

Two stents were subsequently inserted to clear the blockage and the senator is described as “conversing and in good spirits.”

Sanders’ events and campaign appearances are being canceled until further notice, Weaver said.


October 2, 2019

By

