Bernie Sanders: ‘It would be a disaster’ if Democrats only focused on impeaching Trump

At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was asked his view of impeaching President Donald Trump. His response was that impeachment should move forward — but not obscure the policy goals the Democratic Party holds for the American people.

“Let me make a point,” said Sanders, who is coming off of successful treatment of a heart attack. “I think it’s absolutely imperative we go forward with impeachment. I hope that he is impeached. But I think what would be a disaster, if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump.”

“We’re forgetting that 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured,” said Sanders. “We are forgetting good climate change. We are forgetting about the fact that half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. What we have to do is end this corruption, set a precedent for future history that says presidents like this cannot behave this way. We cannot and must not turn our backs on the pain of the working class of this country.”

