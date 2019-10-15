Bernie Sanders: ‘It would be a disaster’ if Democrats only focused on impeaching Trump
At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was asked his view of impeaching President Donald Trump. His response was that impeachment should move forward — but not obscure the policy goals the Democratic Party holds for the American people.
“Let me make a point,” said Sanders, who is coming off of successful treatment of a heart attack. “I think it’s absolutely imperative we go forward with impeachment. I hope that he is impeached. But I think what would be a disaster, if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump.”
“We’re forgetting that 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured,” said Sanders. “We are forgetting good climate change. We are forgetting about the fact that half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. What we have to do is end this corruption, set a precedent for future history that says presidents like this cannot behave this way. We cannot and must not turn our backs on the pain of the working class of this country.”
Trump’s ‘broken promises’ destroyed at outset of CNN’s democratic debate
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper galvanized the crowd with promises to turn the state blue — and all the ways President Donald Trump has failed to look after the people who voted for him there.
"Here’s a fun fact for us tonight. Donald Trump has traveled to Ohio more in the past year than any state in the country where he doesn’t own a golf course," said Pepper. "Now why is that? It’s not that he’s golfing here. No. It’s because he’s scared. He’s underwater, and he knows that when Ohio turns blue that’s the end of his presidency. That’s it. And guess what? He’s right. He is in trouble here. Deep trouble, and we agree with him, don’t we? We will be the state that ends the Trump presidency."
WATCH LIVE: CNN Democratic debate with 12 candidates on stage in Ohio
A massive field of 12 Democrats will take to the stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday for the fourth official Democratic Debate.
The debate will be the largest group of candidates on stage as the qualifications for the debate grow more stringent. The hellish Q&A will last an agonizing three hours, where viewers will wade through the minute details on which the candidates disagree.
One new candidate will appear, billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been spending millions in ads to promote the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The other candidates will include Former Vice President Joe Biden., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).
‘The president needs a lawyer’: CNN’s Smerconish reveals how Trump is sabotaging himself on impeachment
On Tuesday, ahead of the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, center-right CNN commentator Michael Smerconish discussed how President Donald Trump is becoming his own worst enemy in the impeachment investigation — by not getting himself proper legal counsel.
"The frustration was underscored when the president the other day, and was shocking to hear the president say of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that she hates — hates the United States of America," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"That is the way in which they've cast it. That this is all an unfounded witch hunt," said Smerconish. "I think the president needs a lawyer. The more the conversation is about Rudy Giuliani and whether he's going to honor a subpoena — therefore he's a witness and there needs to be a war room and a cogent response. And so far the president has been his own counsel, and not to his advantage."