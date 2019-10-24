Betsy DeVos held in contempt of court by federal judge for taking money from scam victims: report

The Trump administration suffered a major defeat in federal court after a cabinet secretary was caught violating a federal order.

“A federal judge today held Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt of court and imposed a $100,000 fine for violating an order to stop collecting on the student loans owed by students of a defunct for-profit college,” Politico reported Thursday.

“The exceedingly rare judicial rebuke of a Cabinet secretary came after the Trump administration was forced to admit to the court earlier this year that it erroneously collected on the loans of some 16,000 Corinthian Colleges borrowers despite being ordered to stop doing so,” Politico noted.

The ruling was issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim.

Read the full report.