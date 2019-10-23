‘Beyond parody’: Matt Gaetz and dozens of his GOP colleagues try to barge into secret hearing in latest anti-impeachment stunt

On Wednesday, a group of right-wing representatives led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tried to storm into a secure facility for classified information being used as part of the impeachment proceedings, demanding to be informed of the process.

They are almost certain to be ejected because they are not members of the committees reviewing the evidence.

Reporters reacted with astonishment at the stunt:

More than two dozen House conservatives rail on Schiff and the process outside the closed impeachment proceedings, and have now entered the SCIF – and they are bound to be kicked out bc they don’t serve on the three committees conducting the probe. It is being led by Matt Gaetz — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

We are beyond parody here. History is going to be very unkind to today’s GOP, hopefully for generations. Having said that Ds need to explain more forcefully why this process is normal, routine, used by both parties; and that DOJ passed on a CIA criminal referral of Trump. https://t.co/82TMNR3YV6 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 23, 2019