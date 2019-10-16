Biden finally unloads on Trump for smearing his son: ‘Release your tax returns or shut up’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump for an ongoing attack on his son Hunter.
At a press conference in Ohio, Biden was asked if he had done enough to stop his son from taking a retainer from a company in Ukraine.
But the former vice president insisted that “corruption” in Trump’s government should be the immediate focus.
“He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America,” Biden charged. “He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America.”
Biden then turned to the camera as if he were speaking directly to Trump.
“Look, Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption,” the candidate said. “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns. I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left as one of the poorest men in government and as vice president. I made no money while I was in there other than my salary.”
“Mr. President, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns,” he added. “Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up.”
‘Madman behavior’: CNN panel aghast at Trump’s latest insane statements on Turkey and the Kurds
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waved off criticisms of his abrupt withdrawal from Syria by saying that the Kurds are "no angels" and that they were being "protected" now by a Syrian government that has allegedly used chemical weapons against its own citizens.
The president also said that the fighting going on right now between the Kurds and the Turkish military was not America's problem, despite the fact that he dispatched both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara with the goal of negotiating a ceasefire.
Here’s the connection between Trump’s Ukraine scandal and convict Paul Manafort’s multitude of crimes: CNN’s Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday explained how the current Ukraine scandal engulfing the Trump White House actually started last decade, when former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort started working as a lobbyist in the former Soviet republic.
Looking at all the information we know about Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Avlon summed up how many events over the past several years have finally come to a head.
CNN buried in scorn for asking final debate question on Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush’s friendship
Viewers lambasted CNN on Tuesday for using its time with Democratic presidential candidates to bring up Ellen DeGeneres' friendship with former President George W. Bush, who is considered to be a war criminal by some Democratic voters.
CNN asked about the friendship at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, where moderator Anderson Cooper put the question to the entire field of candidates -- even though no questions had been asked about climate change or China.
