Biden finally unloads on Trump for smearing his son: ‘Release your tax returns or shut up’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump for an ongoing attack on his son Hunter.

At a press conference in Ohio, Biden was asked if he had done enough to stop his son from taking a retainer from a company in Ukraine.

But the former vice president insisted that “corruption” in Trump’s government should be the immediate focus.

“He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America,” Biden charged. “He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden then turned to the camera as if he were speaking directly to Trump.

“Look, Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption,” the candidate said. “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns. I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left as one of the poorest men in government and as vice president. I made no money while I was in there other than my salary.”

“Mr. President, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns,” he added. “Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up.”

Watch the video below from CNN.