Bill Barr defender turns on him: ‘I’m deeply disappointed in what I’ve seen’
During a segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Wednesday, a former prosecutor who previously defended Attorney General William Barr as “principled,” now says his assessment was “flat out wrong.”
“I had said for months that…Barr was a principled institutionalist,” former Virginia U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg said. “I was flat-out wrong.”
“I had it wrong. I have been deeply disappointed by what I’ve seen,” he added.
According to Rosenberg, his opinion began to change when he saw Barr’s “mischaracterization” of Robert Mueller’s final report on the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia, saying, “once that lie is out there, it’s really hard for the truth to catch up.”
Mayor insists he’s not a bigot after claiming LGBTQ-inclusive education law ‘is going to hurt people’
The Republican mayor of Barnegat, New Jersey is once again attacking a new state law that requires schools to include in their curriculums the contributions made by LGBTQ people. Alfonso Cirulli gained condemnation nationwide after delivering a lengthy, bigoted rant in August during a township committee meeting. And now he’s back for another round.
Here are 4 signs Trump’s economy is slowing down — and recession risks are rising
President Donald Trump has been counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in 2020, but there are fresh signs the economy is significantly slowing down -- and risks of a recession are rising.
In the last week alone, four significant indicators have flashed fresh warning signs about the state of the economy heading into an election year in which Trump will be leaning heavily on economic performance and job growth to maintain his hold on power.
1.) Job openings fell to their lowest level in the past 18 months. As MarketWatch reported on Wednesday, the total number of job openings in August fell "for the third month in a row and hit a one-and-a-half-year low, coinciding with a decline in hiring that’s taken place against the backdrop of a slowing U.S. economy."
‘Humanitarian catastrophe’: Civilians flee as Turkey launches Trump-sanctioned military assault on Kurds in Syria
Rights groups and anti-war activists warned of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" Wednesday as Turkish forces invaded northeastern Syria and launched airstrikes against Kurdish targets, forcing civilians to flee in panic.
The attack comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump gave his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdo?an a green light to begin the operation by announcing the abrupt withdrawal of American forces from northeastern Syria.