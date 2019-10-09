Bill Barr defender turns on him: ‘I’m deeply disappointed in what I’ve seen’

During a segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Wednesday, a former prosecutor who previously defended Attorney General William Barr as “principled,” now says his assessment was “flat out wrong.”

“I had said for months that…Barr was a principled institutionalist,” former Virginia U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg said. “I was flat-out wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had it wrong. I have been deeply disappointed by what I’ve seen,” he added.

According to Rosenberg, his opinion began to change when he saw Barr’s “mischaracterization” of Robert Mueller’s final report on the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia, saying, “once that lie is out there, it’s really hard for the truth to catch up.”

Watch the full segment below, via MSNBC: