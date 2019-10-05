Bill Barr prosecutor tapped to investigate the FBI for Russia probe hasn’t interviewed anyone involved in it: report

The investigation into the investigation of Donald Trump does not seem to be going anywhere, according to a new report in Politico.

“For months, President Donald Trump’s allies have been raising expectations for prosecutor John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, predicting that he will uncover a deep state plot to stage a ‘coup’ against the president,” Politico reported. “Durham ‘is looking at putting people in jail,’ Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News host Sean Hannity in July. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Durham is about to unleash ‘a pile of evidence’ that will ‘debunk’ everything House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has proclaimed for ‘the last two years.’”

“But in the five months since Attorney General Bill Barr tapped Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, and whether any inappropriate ‘spying’ occurred on members of the Trump campaign, he has not requested interviews with any of the FBI or DOJ employees who were directly involved in, or knew about, the opening of the Russia investigation in 2016,” Politico reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Politico noted, “the omission raises questions about what, exactly, Durham—alongside Attorney General Bill Barr—has been investigating.”

The story listed all of the senior officials who have not been interviewed.

“Those not contacted include former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok; former FBI general counsel Jim Baker; former chief of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section David Laufman; and former head of DOJ’s National Security Division Mary McCord. Former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump-Russia dossier author Christopher Steele, and former Trump adviser Carter Page—who was the subject of a surveillance warrant that is now under investigation by the inspector general—haven’t been contacted for interviews, either,” Politico reported.

..he and Barr are focusing on examining the intelligence community’s role, and, in accordance with Trump’s desires, looking at whether the help provided by U.S. allies in the Russia probe, including the U.K., Italy, Australia and Ukraine, itself constituted foreign interference. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 5, 2019

