Bill Barr sparks anxiety within the CIA as he investigates ‘origins’ of Mueller’s Russia probe: security analyst

As the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General William Barr, investigates the origins of the Russia investigation, some CIA operatives who played a role in gathering intelligence for Robert Mueller’s probe are hiring lawyers, according to NBC News national security reporter Ken Dilanian.

According to various reports, President Trump has granted Barr with “expansive powers” for the investigation and he’s reportedly seeking to question CIA analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Monday, Dilanian said that while it’s not clear what Barr’s intentions are, many in the CIA are “very rattled” at the news.

“There’s a lot of unease at the CIA and disquiet about the notion of federal prosecutors going over and rooting in their files,” Dilanian said. “Not because they think they did anything wrong, but because these are sources and methods. Some of the most highly classified documents and secrets in our government. And they are kept to a small set of people for a reason. It’s a need-to-know situation. And they’re questioning what is the need for John Durham and his prosecutors to go over and talk to them about that in the absence of any allegation of wrongdoing?”

Watch the segment below: