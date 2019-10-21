Bill Barr sparks anxiety within the CIA as he investigates ‘origins’ of Mueller’s Russia probe: security analyst
As the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General William Barr, investigates the origins of the Russia investigation, some CIA operatives who played a role in gathering intelligence for Robert Mueller’s probe are hiring lawyers, according to NBC News national security reporter Ken Dilanian.
According to various reports, President Trump has granted Barr with “expansive powers” for the investigation and he’s reportedly seeking to question CIA analysts.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe this Monday, Dilanian said that while it’s not clear what Barr’s intentions are, many in the CIA are “very rattled” at the news.
“There’s a lot of unease at the CIA and disquiet about the notion of federal prosecutors going over and rooting in their files,” Dilanian said. “Not because they think they did anything wrong, but because these are sources and methods. Some of the most highly classified documents and secrets in our government. And they are kept to a small set of people for a reason. It’s a need-to-know situation. And they’re questioning what is the need for John Durham and his prosecutors to go over and talk to them about that in the absence of any allegation of wrongdoing?”
White House personnel chief delivers a new blow to Trump: Top DHS candidates are not legally qualified
President Donald Trump's quest to find an acting replacement for departed Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen was dealt a significant blow on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House personnel office chief Sean Doocey has informed the president that he doesn't believe either of his top two picks are legally qualified to hold the position.
As the Journal notes, "federal statute that governs vacancies states that acting officials in cabinet-level positions must either be next in line for a position or hold a Senate-confirmed position." Neither Ken Cuccinelli, who heads the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, nor Mark Morgan, who leads Customs and Border Protection, meet those standards, Doocey determined.
Maryland man paralyzed from the waist down after traffic stop ends with him being slammed to the ground
A Prince George's County man is now paralyzed from the waist down after an altercation with police, Fox5DC reported this weekend.
According to the police, when they pulled over 24-year-old Demonte Ward-Blake for an "expired tag" Ward-Blake was argumentative and police said they smelled marijuana in the car. Medical marijuana is legal in Maryland and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana was decriminalized in Maryland in 2014. Ward-Blake was found to have 3 grams of pot on him. Police still use the "smell of marijuana" as a justification for an illegal search, despite 33 states legalizing pot in some way in the U.S., and it's become known as "sniff and search."
Ex-GOP rep. says Republican buddies will flip on Trump: ‘They do believe he’s a moron’
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh predicted this week that lawmakers from his own party will eventually support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"I think he knows it’s coming," Walsh told CNN's Brianna Keilar following the president's remarks to reporters. "He sounded like a frightened baby right there."
According to Walsh, "even Republicans" are embarrassed by Trump's failed effort to hold the G7 summit at his Miami Doral resort.
"It’s really important to note, I need to say this, Republicans don’t like him," Walsh explained. "Republicans in Congress. They don’t like him, they don’t fear him, they don’t respect him. They do believe he’s incompetent, they do believe he’s a moron."