Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr will try to re-elect Trump by concocting conspiracy blaming ‘deep state’ for Russian interference: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky believes that Attorney General Bill Barr is in the midst of a plan to reelect President Donald Trump in 2020, all while absolving Russia of any blame for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

In his latest column, Tomasky outlines troubling developments involving Barr’s expansion of his investigation into the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian officials in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to ignore a mountain or three of circumstantial evidence to fail to realize what’s really going on here: Barr wants… to find and describe a vast ‘deep state’ conspiracy — a criminal conspiracy — that intended to deny Donald Trump the White House, the details of which will dribble out, if it can be managed, over the course of next spring and summer and even into the fall,” he writes. “In other words, the purpose of this investigation appears to be 100 percent political and electoral. It’s to show that the system cheated, or tried to cheat, Trump in 2016, and thereby give him a huge hand to play in 2020. Shorter purpose: to reelect Trump.”

Tomasky then explains exactly how dangerous this sort of behavior is for a democratic society, especially given Trump’s history of encouraging foreign governments to help him in political campaigns.

“It was bad enough when he did all this in 2016 as a private citizen-candidate,” Tomasky writes. “But now, he’s the president. He controls the machinery of what we once quaintly called justice in this country. And he’ll do anything he can get away with to make it serve his personal ends.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr will try to re-elect Trump by concocting conspiracy blaming ‘deep state’ for Russian interference: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky believes that Attorney General Bill Barr is in the midst of a plan to reelect President Donald Trump in 2020, all while absolving Russia of any blame for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

In his latest column, Tomasky outlines troubling developments involving Barr's expansion of his investigation into the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian officials in 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s support among Fox News viewers and white evangelicals grows stronger as calls for impeachment grow louder

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

Two groups remain unmoved by the onslaught of revelations of President Donald Trump's corruption, as public support for impeachment grows among most every other demographic.

White evangelicals and Fox News viewers are the president's strongest base of support, and their devotion has only grown stronger as calls for impeachment grow louder, reported The Atlantic.

More than 70 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents still prefer Trump to remain their party's nominee in 2020, but 82 percent of white evangelical voters want him on the ballot.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is at the mercy of GOP senators as he faces impeachment: ‘The balance of power has shifted’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

Speaking with CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former Clinton administration spokesperson Joe Lockhart said Donald Trump is in a very bad place now that he is facing an all-but-certain impeachment trial and needs the support of every Republican lawmaker he can round up.

Noting that the president dropped his plans to hold the G7 summit at one of his golf resorts, reportedly after being pressured by GOP lawmakers, Lockhart said Trump's acquiescence -- when normally he would have ignored their advice -- demonstrates there is a new dynamic at play for the first time since Trump became president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image