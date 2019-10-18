Bill Maher reveals plan to ‘bribe’ Trump with one billion dollars — for him to leave office

The Constitution has two mechanisms to remove President Donald Trump from office prior to his term ending on January 20, 2021: impeachment and the 25th Amendment.

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher noted that Trump could also choose to resign.

Maher waved around a $1 million check that he said he would give to Trump to quit.

He said he also knew 1,000 people who would do the same — which would land Trump over $1 billion.

Maher said even poor people would pawn their wedding rings to add to the pot.

Watch:

One Billion Dollars from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.