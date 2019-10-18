Quantcast
Bizarre Trump fan has dreamed of sitting on president’s gold toilet since she was a child

1 min ago

An event held at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. earlier this year featured a group of fanatical Trump supporters, including one who said she has dreamed for years of sitting on the president’s gold toilet.

As the Washington Post reports, a June 22nd gala at Trump’s D.C. hotel thrown by the organization Virginia Women for Trump to celebrate the president’s birthday included a talk delivered by a woman named Lucretia Hughes, who said she has been fascinated by Trump ever since seeing a “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” that showed off a solid-gold toilet in his home.

“I’m going to sit at your toilet someday,” Hughes told the audience she remembered thinking while watching the show as a child. She then led the crowd in a chant of, “God! Family! Country! Trump!”

Hughes was not the only guest at the event who told a strange story about her love for the president. According to the Post, “two speakers credited Trump with saving their lives; one woman said a letter from Trump revived her on her deathbed, while another said she was considering suicide when she saw him appear on television.”


