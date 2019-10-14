Black family arrested for ‘loitering’ on their own front lawn
On October 1, a black family was standing in the front yard of their home, when police approached. They were arrested for loitering even though they were on their own property, reports KYW news.
Loitering offenses have historically been used as a way to purge people seen as undesirable, such as the homeless, from public spaces.
Now, the family is demanding answers from the Chester Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a terrifying thing. It makes me feel as though the police can knock down your door, and drag you out of your home at anytime,” Rachel Briggs told KYW. “This is an incident that made me feel like I’m a prisoner in my own home,” she added. Her sons and nephew were dragged off to jail, where they spent the night while the family scrambled to make their bail.
A family member took video of the arrest. They are also charged with resisting arrest.
Watch video, courtesy of CBS Philly, below:
GOP consultant: Gruesome fake video of Democrats being massacred ‘endangers Trump more than anybody’
Republican analyst Rick Tyler on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump is at greater risk due to a fake video which shows him massacring members of the media and prominent Democrats.
Tyler made the remarks in reference to a video that was shown at Trump's Miami resort during a three day conference supporting the president.
In the mock video, Trump appears to murder his perceived foes, which include members of the media and public officials.
Drunken racist survives crazed attack on cops who woke him up in parking lot and called his dad
A Louisiana man survived an encounter with police, despite violently attacking them, issuing a death threat and hurling racist slurs.
Officers found Jonas Reese Crystal sleeping in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment building in Prairieville, and police asked if anyone could take him home, reported The Advocate.
The 25-year-old Crystal gave police several fake names and was "very resistive," officers said, and he was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle.