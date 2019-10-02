Black Twitter has a field day after finding out Stacey Dash listed as ‘white’ on arrest report

While not much is known about the circumstances surrounding the domestic violence arrest of actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash, Twitter lit up yesterday after someone got ahold of her arrest report and pointed that she listed herself as a white woman on the report.

Dash was arrested on Sunday night and charged with domestic battery against her husband Jeffrey Marty. She has reportedly claimed that she was acting in self-defense.

Dash’s father is known to be a black man from Barbados and her mother is reportedly Mexican-black.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter met the news with a huge wave of mockery.

Stacy Dash said she’s a white woman. pic.twitter.com/JepXP02LLX — Nivea’s Wig Cap (@Shun662) October 1, 2019

So Stacy Dash is another Transracial person like Rachel Dozier. Her race of preference is a white woman. You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/DyqfUrwgyp — Spicey Nurse🌶🌶🔥🔥 (@nightnurse38) October 2, 2019

Stacy dash identifies herself as a white woman? Oh my pic.twitter.com/KGRQnVclng — Nivea Lotion Lathered🇭🇹 (@Darken_Royalty) October 1, 2019

Stacy Dash thought she was a white woman on that call lmfao. They took her black ass to jail. — Nee Money 3:16 (@heyyWill) October 1, 2019

Stacy Dash is absolutely a white woman so I don't see the problem. pic.twitter.com/5AMwgANtkb — Brooklyn All Day 👑Prince Rick Grimes Jr. PERIOD! (@brookcty) October 2, 2019

Alrighty, Stacy Dash, I don’t blame you for claiming you white when u got arrested for domestic dispute. You already know what they will do to black people under arrest. It’s a 50/50… https://t.co/Ox62zcsrg2 — Gabby Valentino (@flowpresents) October 2, 2019

Got news for you Family Stacy dash identify herself as a white woman right here in black-and-white. pic.twitter.com/Q9fDRTsc7Z — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 2, 2019

After her arrest, Dash asked for a public defender, saying she’s too broke to hire a private lawyer. According to her account, she was framed by her husband and his three kids, who she says lied to police about her being the aggressor.

UPDATE: Police have taken the blame for the error, saying that thought Dash may have been Hispanic but weren’t sure.