Bombshell NYT report on Ukraine transcript omissions confirmed by NBC News: Brian Williams

Tuesday evening, The New York Times reported that National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman had testified there were crucial omissions in rough transcript the White House released of a call with the president of Ukraine.
MSNBC’s Brian Williams reported, “the breaking news we’re covering at the top of the broadcast here tonight is an indication that today’s testimony by an active-duty army officer might have been more damaging to the president than we first knew or thought.”
“Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed,” the newspaper reported, citing three sources.
“The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter,” The Times reported.
“NBC News has also confirmed The Times’ reporting tonight,” Williams noted.
