British family to sue American diplomat’s wife suspected of killing their son
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving the wife of an American diplomat have announced they are planning to sue US President Donald Trump’s administration over an alleged cover-up.
Harry Dunn, 19, died on August 27 when his motorbike and a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided.
In a statement issued through her lawyers and reported in US media, Anne Sacoolas admitted she was driving. She left Britain claiming diplomatic immunity before she was interviewed by police.
Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have urged US President Donald Trump’s administration to extradite Sacoolas to Britain, to no avail.
“We are bringing claims against both Mrs. Sacoolas in the USA for civil damages as well as the Trump administration for their lawless misconduct and attempt to cover that up,” family spokesman Radd Seiger said.
“The Trump administration is not only hellbent on breaking international laws, rules and conventions on diplomatic immunity,” he added, “but they have no care or concern for the welfare of Harry’s family or any real intent on finding a solution.”
The accident took place near a British airbase used by the US military as a communications hub and where 42-year-old Sacoolas’s husband was stationed.
The case, which has generated huge public interest in Britain, has fueled tensions between London and Washington.
Trump called the crash a “terrible accident,” saying it was common for Americans in Britain to have a hard time driving on the left side of the road.
Dunn’s parents visited the White House October 15. They called Trump warm and welcoming but criticized the White House’s attempts to engineer a snap meeting with Sacoolas, who was in a room next door with photographers.
Tim Dunn told Sky News the family were “disgusted” and “appalled” at the suspect’s behavior.
“I’m angry that someone could do this and then get on a plane and go,” he said.
The family has already filed a lawsuit against the British government for letting Sacoolas leave the country in the first place.
British police announced last week that investigators will travel to the US to interview Sacoolas.
Who makes money when a bunch of conspiracy theorists throw a party at Trump’s hotel?
This month, about a thousand supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at his resort in Florida to discuss a variety of unsupported theories. There were panels on the “Russia Hoax” and “Voter Fraud in the USA.” One speaker endorsed the theory that former President Barack Obama had planned to “turn over” North Africa to al-Qaida.
The American Priority Conference and Festival at the Trump National Doral Miami drew national attention for a video shown that depicted a fake Trump shooting and stabbing members of the media. And as ProPublica and WNYC detailed, speakers also told conference-goers to prepare for “war” and invoked other violent imagery. (The conference organizers said they oppose all political violence.)
Impeachment ‘is gaining momentum and traction’ — and the White House knows it: Washington Post reporter
Republicans are growing increasingly alarmed about impeachment as House Democrats continue to gather testimony.
National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testified on Tuesday and reportedly offered testimony about the crimes of soliciting foreign election interference, a quid pro quo that could potentially be charged as bribery or extortion, and reportedly gave bombshell testimony about a possible cover-up of the first two crimes.
Bombshell NYT report on Ukraine transcript omissions confirmed by NBC News: Brian Williams
Tuesday evening, The New York Times reported that National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman had testified there were crucial omissions in rough transcript the White House released of a call with the president of Ukraine.
MSNBC's Brian Williams reported, "the breaking news we’re covering at the top of the broadcast here tonight is an indication that today’s testimony by an active-duty army officer might have been more damaging to the president than we first knew or thought."