Quantcast
Connect with us

Business hiring hits seven-year low — thanks to Trump’s trade war

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Business Insider reported that business hiring has dropped to a seven-year low, with just one fifth of all businesses reporting hiring more workers in the past three months — and that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are the key factor driving the economic slowdown.

“The U.S. economy appears to be slowing, and respondents expect still slower growth over the next 12 months,” said National Association of Business Economists President Constance Hunter. “Higher tariffs are disrupting business conditions, especially in the goods-producing sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some estimates suggest Trump’s trade war — which has slapped enormous and broad-based tariffs on goods from China and other key U.S. trading partners — is set to cost American households thousands of dollars a year, slowing consumer spending, and with it, job creation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ivanka’s next financial disclosure should answer why she’s still seeking foreign trademarks: ex-White House ethics czar

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

In a new tweet, former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub outlined what he is hoping to see from First Daughter Ivanka Trump in her upcoming financial disclosure:

I, for one, look forward to seeing Ivanka Trump's financial disclosure for calendar year 2019 in May 2020. Funny how they didn't abandon the trademark applications after "shutting down" the brand. Did they abandon the income from licensing deals? If not, what's "shut down" mean? https://t.co/b6lW8o8Pb8

— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 27, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don Jr. melts down over criticism that Trump didn’t bring Barron to World Series: ‘That’s great parenting moron!’

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday raged against a critic on Twitter who accused President Donald Trump of being a bad father for not bringing his son Barron to the World Series on Sunday.

Rob Anderson, a former Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district, hammered Trump on Sunday night for bringing a large posse of Republican lawmakers with him to the World Series without bothering to bring his 13-year-old son along.

"A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a 'family man' I’ve ever heard," Anderson said. "I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Even Republicans who hate Trump can’t throw him under the bus — until Mitch McConnell gives them the nod

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, economist Niels Rosenquist wrote a lengthy theory for The Bulwark about how Republicans are kept in line defending President Donald Trump — and how that solid wall of support might crumble.

"The Republican base, which President Trump has consolidated among whites without college degrees and evangelicals, loves him," wrote Rosenquist. "But a subtler explanation may be closer to correct ... What if Republican members of Congress consider themselves so completely at the mercy of public opinion that they feel politically paralyzed—as if putting any distance between themselves and the president guarantees they will soon be sprucing up their LinkedIn profiles? That sounds a lot like an ecosystem dominated by Fox News, talk radio, Donald Trump, and the GOP primary electorate."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image