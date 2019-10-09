Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Disgraced Trump economic adviser caught in lie about economic growth

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore tried to explain away the slowing U.S. economy by claiming that no one ever expected gigantic growth to keep on going from where it had been:

ADVERTISEMENT

The only problem with that, noted Washington Post reporter Catherine Rampell, is that in an interview last year, that’s exactly what Moore predicted would happen:

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore, a demagogic economist who together with Art Laffer mapped out the modern GOP orthodoxy on tax cuts for the wealthy, was previously Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, but withdrew from consideration after his lack of qualifications and personal scandals raised alarm among senators in Trump’s own party.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

People who continue to support Trump do so at ‘our nation’s great peril’: Ex-CIA director

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Former CIA Director John Brennan joined the chorus of voices chastising President Donald Trump for abandoning America's Kurdish allies.

The former top spy said it is simply in Trump's nature to betray those close to him.

"Betrayal of friends, partners, and allies has always been one of Trump’s most intrinsic qualities," Brennan tweeted Wednesday.

He also had a warning for those who continue to enable the president.

"Those who continue to defend and ignore his reckless actions at home and abroad do so at their own risk and our nation’s great peril," Brennan warned.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC investigates whether Trump’s financial interests are resulting in Turkey’s ethnic cleansing

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

With condemnation of President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Kurds in Syria so widespread that #TrumpGenocide trended on Twitter, MSNBC examined whether President Donald Trump's financial interests could be the root cause of the change in U.S. foreign policy.

"All right, so the question tonight is, why is Donald Trump letting it happen? Today, the Turkish military launched attacks on the Kurdish forces that fight alongside the U.S. against ISIS. It’s happening in the wake of Trump’s promise to pull out American troops from there," MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin reported. "There are already reports of civilian deaths and Kurdish commanders are warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. Members of Trump’s own party are accusing him of abandoning a key ally."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump instructed staff to let off an Iranian gold trader linked to Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that in 2017, President Donald Trump asked then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to pressure his own Justice Department to drop a criminal investigation into Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani.

Tillerson reportedly refused, telling the president it would be unethical to interfere in the investigation — and those in the Oval Office when Trump made the request were reportedly left in shock.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image