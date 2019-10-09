BUSTED: Disgraced Trump economic adviser caught in lie about economic growth

On Wednesday, former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore tried to explain away the slowing U.S. economy by claiming that no one ever expected gigantic growth to keep on going from where it had been:

"Former Trump campaign advisor Stephen Moore: ‘We knew we weren’t going to get 5% growth’"https://t.co/LKxL0sNnsD@CNBC reports on my @AJHeadtoHead interview with @realDonaldTrump adviser @StephenMoore. Moore calls Trump not a liar but an "exaggerator" who "talks too much." https://t.co/aT11OvT8nx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The only problem with that, noted Washington Post reporter Catherine Rampell, is that in an interview last year, that’s exactly what Moore predicted would happen:

Moore now says that he "knew we weren't going to get 5% growth." which is weird because here's what he said last year https://t.co/wxOY8eNUXs https://t.co/3vPssCjEpf pic.twitter.com/41ilJOWJzi — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore, a demagogic economist who together with Art Laffer mapped out the modern GOP orthodoxy on tax cuts for the wealthy, was previously Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, but withdrew from consideration after his lack of qualifications and personal scandals raised alarm among senators in Trump’s own party.