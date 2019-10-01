‘Caught red handed’: Pompeo thought he was acting tough by releasing letter attacking House Dems – it hasn’t gone well

“You are co-conspirator & a traitor to the country. You will resign or be impeached within months.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after responding to a letter from the House Foreign Affairs Committee requesting State Dept. officials sit for depositions as they build an impeachment case against his boss, President Donald Trump.

Pompeo, currently in Italy with former Trump White House official, conspiracy theorist (and alleged neo-Nazi) Sebastian Gorka, working to subvert more than a dozen CIA and FBI investigations into President Trump, decided strong-arm the Democrats. Attorney General Bill Barr was there last week on the same mission, and it was not his first time doing so.

The Secretary, despite having no legal standing or basis to do so, banned his officials from being deposed. And he falsely accused Democrats of trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Dept. officials.

(It’s important to note that Pompeo was among the Republican Congressmen who forced Hillary Clinton to testify before Congress for over 11 hours for their the conspiracy theory-laden Benghazi investigation.)

As The Washington Post reports Tuesday, Pompeo and Barr “are increasingly implicated in the impeachment inquiry.”

Pompeo tweeted out his two-page letter, and was immediately mocked, ridiculed, and berated.

Among those who decided they were not going to take Pompeo’s smug authoritarianism and bullying lying down were Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who rightly told the Secretary of State he’s been caught “red handed.”

Listen, you got caught red handed trying to merge the State Department and the President’s re-election campaign. I get that Trump wants you to constantly be on the attack, but history is going to harshly judge those who retreat deep into Trump’s bunker at this moment. https://t.co/Z9M6iMXBz3 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 1, 2019

Others:

You are co-conspirator & a traitor to the country. You will resign or be impeached within months. The people will not tolerate your abuses any longer. This is your Rapture, buddy, you will be lifted from your office at State and transported straight to lasting ignominy. https://t.co/m15fC00aT7 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 1, 2019

I’m concerned the Sec. of State is undermining our intelligence, lied about knowledge of Trump’s #UkraineShakedown phone call, & is in Italy w/a nazi sympathizer.

Also, w/the #BullyInChief as his boss, his claims of being bullied are really funny. #ImpeachTrumpPenceBarrPompeo — JMN (@HistoryGirlDC) October 1, 2019

@HillaryClinton testified for 11 hours when she was Secretary of State. You are a chickenshit traitor — Chris Chastain (@ChrisChastainSC) October 1, 2019

What is this neo-Nazi @SebGorka doing with an official US delegation on an American taxpayer-funded trip? pic.twitter.com/UO3qaLyjPV — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) October 1, 2019

I don’t recall then-Congressman Pompeo having these same concerns as he led the Benghazi witch hunt on the Hill, which targeted plenty of career FSOs. https://t.co/wDv81cotTg — Erin Pelton (@erin_pelton) October 1, 2019

Executive Branch employee caught in espionage refuses Legislative Branch oversight; more at ADX Florence O’Clock! 🤣🖕 https://t.co/skh5b2MLYg — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 1, 2019

Area guy who belatedly remembered he was on a call where crimes were committed says his staffers need time to lawyer up before they testify before Congress. https://t.co/q6Ww7iBDMk — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 1, 2019

Pompeo’s State Dept was in the news 2 days ago for “investigating the email records of dozens of current & former senior State Dept officials who sent messages to then-Sec of State Clinton’s private email.” The lack of self-awareness is just astounding. https://t.co/q3PrJFMTFX https://t.co/zqb5wNqrWp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2019

The guy who just announced an investigation into 7-year-old work emails says a Congressional inquiry into a Presidential abuse of power that he participated in 2 months ago is “bullying”? Pull the other one. #TrumpImpeachment https://t.co/nyFQLUpMP2 — Richard Hine (@richardhine) October 1, 2019

Trump has literally threatened the life of the whistleblower, dip-shit. https://t.co/s3GsIqxw65 — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 1, 2019