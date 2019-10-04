Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is the latest White House official to be subpoenaed by Congress

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was served with a congressional subpoena “pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry” on Friday.

The subpoena was issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is chaired by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD). It was also signed by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Permanent Select Committee on Impeachment and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

It gave Mulvaney an October 19 deadline to produce the documents requested in the four-page subpoena.

It cited President Donald Trump’s promise to “always cooperate” with congressional investigations, though they noted the claim was “patently false.”

Read the full letter (PDF).