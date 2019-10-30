Quantcast
‘Childish insults and grudge-holding’: Don Jr.’s book torn to shreds in brutal early review

Published

1 min ago

on

The Guardian has published a review of Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US” — and it’s safe to say that the eldest Trump son’s first attempt at prose did not leave a favorable impression.

In particular, the Guardian review calls Trump Jr.’s book a collection of “partisan trolling, childish insults and grudge-holding” that reminds the reviewers of President Donald Trump himself.

The most galling sections of the book, according to the review, are the ones in which Trump Jr. tries to portray himself as a victim despite being the son of a president who was born into spectacular wealth. Trump Jr.’s declaration that he is being “censored” by the left similarly drew hackles from reviewers given that he has just published a book filled with his own uncensored speech.

“’I’m essentially not allowed to have an opinion any more, let alone express that opinion in public,’ he writes,” the review recounts. “Is that the same Donald Trump Jr who has 4 million Twitter followers? The Donald Trump Jr who was talked about 5,546 times in major US news outlets in the past year alone?”

The entire review can be found at this link.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Paul Krugman: Trump’s ‘utter failure’ to bring back manufacturing jobs ‘should really scare him’

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

One of President Donald Trump's biggest promises to voters in 2016 was bringing back well paying manufacturing jobs to the United States.

However, as Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman documents, Trump has not fulfilled this promise in any way, shape, or form.

Writing on Twitter, Krugman points to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that manufacturing employment in the key swing state of Wisconsin has absolutely cratered so far this year after experiencing a brief spike in 2018.

"The meh GDP numbers won't help Trump next year," Krugman writes. "But what should really scare him is his utter failure to boost manufacturing in swing states."

Sean Duffy’s attack on Lt Col Vindman backfired — and ‘exposed the limits of the Trumpian smear reflex’: Conservative

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), now a paid commentator on CNN, caused outrage after insinuating that national security strategist and decorated war hero Alexander Vindman can't be trusted because he was born in Ukraine.

Writing for The Bulwark, Never-Trump conservative commentator Charlie Sykes argued that Duffy actually did us all a favor — by producing a pro-Trump argument so heinous and indefensible it forces the Right to have a reckoning. "He exposed (at least for now) the limits of Trumpian indecency" he wrote.

Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.

The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."

Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."

