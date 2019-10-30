‘Childish insults and grudge-holding’: Don Jr.’s book torn to shreds in brutal early review

The Guardian has published a review of Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US” — and it’s safe to say that the eldest Trump son’s first attempt at prose did not leave a favorable impression.

In particular, the Guardian review calls Trump Jr.’s book a collection of “partisan trolling, childish insults and grudge-holding” that reminds the reviewers of President Donald Trump himself.

The most galling sections of the book, according to the review, are the ones in which Trump Jr. tries to portray himself as a victim despite being the son of a president who was born into spectacular wealth. Trump Jr.’s declaration that he is being “censored” by the left similarly drew hackles from reviewers given that he has just published a book filled with his own uncensored speech.

“’I’m essentially not allowed to have an opinion any more, let alone express that opinion in public,’ he writes,” the review recounts. “Is that the same Donald Trump Jr who has 4 million Twitter followers? The Donald Trump Jr who was talked about 5,546 times in major US news outlets in the past year alone?”

The entire review can be found at this link.