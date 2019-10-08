China responds to Trump’s request to investigate Joe Biden
One week after President Donald Trump stood on the White House lawn and asked China to investigate his top political opponent, Joe Biden, China is responding. In a word, “no.”
“We have no intention of intervening in the domestic affairs of the United States. Our position is consistent and clear,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, as reported by the South China Morning Post.
“China has long pursued the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” Geng added, as The Hill reports.
President Donald Trump’s open solicitation of China to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, is illegal – a felony, according to experts. It is also an impeachable offense.
In a summary released by the White House of President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Trump clearly engaged in thinly-veiled extortion, withholding $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid, in exchange for Zelensky providing dirt on the Bidens also.
Trump has been waging a disastrous trade war with China, one he said nearly two years ago would be easy to win. It is tearing apart the world economy.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump administration won’t cooperate with Congress — but he’s not in the administration
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday made a bold declaration that no one in the Trump administration would cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry -- despite the fact that Giuliani himself is not any kind of White House official.
As reported by the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, Giuliani said that he wouldn't cooperate with impeachment proceedings as long as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is running hearings on Capitol Hill.
"The position I'm stating now is the position of the administration," Giuliani said.
Giuliani tells me he won't testify or give documents to impeachment hearings being led by Schiff & would welcome legal fight over contempt. Others won't cooperate either, he says. "The position I'm stating now is the position of the administration." https://t.co/koifkuDDSe
GOP-led Senate Intel Committee reports Kremlin directed Russian attacks to help Trump
A just-released report from the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee reveals the social media attacks on the 2016 U.S. election that placed Donald Trump in the White House were performed “at the direction of the Kremlin.” That report also finds that not only did the Kremlin work to ensure Hillary Clinton lost the election, but that Donald Trump won the Republican Party’s nomination in the primaries.
“The Senate panel cited the ‘close-ties’ of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” who is the director of the Russian Internet Research Agency, “to Russian President Vladimir Putin as evidence of ‘significant Kremlin support, authorization, and direction of the IRA’s operations and goals,'” The Hill reports.