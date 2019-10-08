China responds to Trump’s request to investigate Joe Biden

One week after President Donald Trump stood on the White House lawn and asked China to investigate his top political opponent, Joe Biden, China is responding. In a word, “no.”

“We have no intention of intervening in the domestic affairs of the United States. Our position is consistent and clear,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

“China has long pursued the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” Geng added, as The Hill reports.

President Donald Trump’s open solicitation of China to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, is illegal – a felony, according to experts. It is also an impeachable offense.

In a summary released by the White House of President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Trump clearly engaged in thinly-veiled extortion, withholding $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid, in exchange for Zelensky providing dirt on the Bidens also.

Trump has been waging a disastrous trade war with China, one he said nearly two years ago would be easy to win. It is tearing apart the world economy.