Quantcast
Connect with us

Chris Cuomo ripped for ‘terrible’ Southern stereotypical Lindsay Graham accent

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo impersonated the southern drawl of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“That’s not a very good Lindsey Graham, by the way,” CNN’s Don Lemon said. “It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham.”

“I’m not going to argue with you tonight. I’m just going to say that is a terrible southern accent. It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham,” he repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t argue with a fool,” Lemon added.

Here’s some of what other people were saying about the impersonation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney wants to ‘decide Trump’s fate’ in a Senate trial — and he’s ‘freaking Republicans out’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Of all congressional Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah may be best positioned to stand up to President Donald Trump.  A former presidential candidate himself, he has a strong independent reputation, and his ties to Utah give him support in the state that Trump is unlikely to be able to diminish.

While this has led some to hope Romney might be the perfect Republican to bring a primary challenge against Trump, a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman says the Utah lawmaker is decidedly against that path. Instead, however, Sherman wrote that he sees himself as a key player in Trump's impeachment:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chris Cuomo ripped for ‘terrible’ Southern stereotypical Lindsay Graham accent

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo impersonated the southern drawl of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"That’s not a very good Lindsey Graham, by the way," CNN's Don Lemon said. "It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham."

"I’m not going to argue with you tonight. I’m just going to say that is a terrible southern accent. It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham," he repeated.

"Don't argue with a fool," Lemon added.

Here's some of what other people were saying about the impersonation.

https://twitter.com/DebraFBloom/status/1181392773523656704

https://twitter.com/iAMshockley/status/1181389873351135238

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rachel Maddow: Trump’s change in Syria policy may not survive the night

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow laid out the reasons why President Donald Trump's change in Syria policy may be reversed by tomorrow morning.

She described Trump's decision as a "sudden, radical change in U.S. policy, apparently dictated to the president without consulting anybody in the U.S. military, without even consulting any of his Republican allies who have sometimes been able to tell him what to do on foreign policy."

"This one he apparently just riffed on his own in the middle of the night -- at the direction of some other country’s president," Maddow explained.

"But I also think it’s worth watching in the very short term -- like, as of tonight -- whether that might get undone. Part of the reason we’ll talk about this big change in Syria is I think it’s worth watching whether or not the administration is right now in the process of trying to undo what the president announced last night," she reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image