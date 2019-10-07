Chris Cuomo ripped for ‘terrible’ Southern stereotypical Lindsay Graham accent

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo impersonated the southern drawl of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“That’s not a very good Lindsey Graham, by the way,” CNN’s Don Lemon said. “It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham.”

“I’m not going to argue with you tonight. I’m just going to say that is a terrible southern accent. It’s not a very good Lindsey Graham,” he repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t argue with a fool,” Lemon added.

Here’s some of what other people were saying about the impersonation.

Hahahaha > Chris Cuomo: you have Lindsey Graham walking around with brown hair saying, “you don’t even need a crime! You don’t even need a crime!” @ChrisCuomo pic.twitter.com/HvrsYRlS06 — Debra French Bloom⚖️ (@DebraFBloom) October 8, 2019

Chris Cuomo’s impersonation of Lindsay Graham just floored me 😂😂😂😂 — 🔥 Hot Boy Shock 🔥 (@iAMshockley) October 8, 2019

hhhhhhhhhhh. Chris Cuomo's Graham's southern accent. It's not even a good impersonation. hhhhhhhhhh but funny as hell. So disrespectful. :D — Linda (@LindaWesson) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Cuomo, as much as I enjoy your show, I think you ought stay away from doing Southern accents. I doubt you'd like to hear me doing a New York accent. Just saying. — Jack Josey (@audiobag) October 8, 2019

@cnn – We need more of Chris Cuomo's Lindsay Graham impersonation… 👍 — Cozy Cottage Home (@CCHomeFurn) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: