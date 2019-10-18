Chris Wallace goes off on Trump’s Turkey debacle: ‘Is this a ceasefire or a surrender?’
Despite Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had brokered a ceasefire in the wake of Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, fighting is still going on in the region. On America’s Newsroom this morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace was asked by fellow anchor Sandra Smith why the fighting hasn’t ceased.
While pointing out that ceasefires in Syria historically “have not done very well,” Wallace wondered if “this is a ceasefire or is this a surrender that’s been negotiated by the US.”
“The reason I say that is, the buffer zone that people talk about here, I don’t think most folks really understand — what the US has negotiated with the Turks is that the Kurds would pull back 20 miles deep from the Turkish border in Syria, but 280 miles wide,” Wallace said. “This is an enormous area that hundreds of thousands of Kurds have lived in for generations, and under the terms of this deal, even if the deal holds, all of those Kurds would have to pull back from that area. Where would they go? How would they live? All of that is unstated.”
The View hosts shudder at creepy-crawly accounts of bedbugs at Trump’s club hosting G7
President Donald Trump awarded a government contract to his struggling Florida resort to host next year's G7 summit, and "The View" co-hosts cringed at accounts of the club's bedbug infestation.
The White House insists the president won't make money off the deal, but whatever free advertising he's getting from the most likely unconstitutional venture is being undercut by reminders of a settlement Trump Organization reached with a guest who was bitten by bedbugs.
Clinton drops a stunning claim: Russia is grooming a 2020 Democrat to launch third-party presidential run
Hillary Clinton just dropped a bombshell. The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote by close to 3 million more votes than the current president is accusing Russia of grooming a current 2020 Democrat, specifically a woman, to launch a third party run for the White House – to ensure Donald Trump wins re-election.
Russia knows they “they can’t win without a third-party candidate,” Clinton told David Plouffe on his podcast Campaign HQ, as Mediaite reports.
Kellyanne Conway accused of violating Hatch Act at least 50 times this year — on Twitter alone
According to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has "surpassed 50 violations of the Hatch Act on Twitter alone this past year."
Explaining the numbers, the report states, "CREW’s report on Conway’s continued violations outlines five categories of tweets that violate the Hatch Act: attacking or mocking Democratic presidential candidates, attacking the Democratic Party, promoting President Trump's re-election, promoting the Republican Party, and attacking President Trump's political adversaries. Conway has multiple violations in each category," before noting that Twitter's Terms of Service indicates one of Trump's closest aides is in violation and should have her account suspended.